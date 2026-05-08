LSK demands swift probe into Luanda shooting as IPOA investigates police operation

The Law Society of Kenya has called for swift and impartial investigations into the fatal shooting of boda boda riders during protests in Luanda, Vihiga County, as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) launched a probe into the police operation that triggered violent unrest.

The incident has renewed scrutiny over police use of force during demonstrations and the handling of tensions involving boda boda operators.

In a statement issued on Friday following the unrest, LSK President Charles Kanjama said the IPOA investigation required urgent public attention, citing constitutional protections on the right to life, dignity and freedom from cruel or degrading treatment.

“Articles 26, 28 and 29 of the Constitution protect the right to life, human dignity and freedom from cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment. These protections apply equally during periods of public unrest and tension,” she said.

The remarks came after violent confrontations erupted in Luanda Township following a police operation targeting motorcycle theft and related criminal activity. According to IPOA, officers from Luanda Police Station impounded 20 motorcycles during an operation conducted on May 3.

The authority said protests broke out at about 2pm after boda boda riders and residents barricaded the Kisumu-Busia highway, disrupting transport along one of western Kenya’s busiest trade routes.

Some protesters also allegedly attempted to forcefully retrieve the impounded motorcycles from the police station.

IPOA said the situation escalated into public disorder, with incidents of looting reported in nearby premises, prompting reinforcement officers from Sabatia, Vihiga and Emuhaya sub-counties to intervene.

The authority confirmed that one person died during the unrest, five suspected protesters were arrested and seven police officers sustained injuries. However, local reports indicated that two people may have been killed during the clashes.

Kanjam urged IPOA to conduct investigations “expeditiously and without fear or favour”, while outlining key issues she said investigators must address.

These include the justification for the use of live ammunition against civilians, whether de-escalation measures and non-lethal alternatives were adequately deployed, the circumstances surrounding injuries sustained by police officers, and accountability for officers found to have acted unlawfully.

“We further call upon the National Police Service to cooperate fully with IPOA and to ensure the safety of witnesses and affected families,” she added.

The LSK President warned that impunity for extrajudicial killings erodes public confidence in law enforcement and fuels cycles of unrest.

In its statement, IPOA said investigations had commenced under Sections 6(c) and 6(j) of the IPOA Act, which mandate the authority to monitor and investigate policing operations affecting members of the public and publish findings.

“The investigations will determine whether the use of force was justified and whether established public order management protocols were adhered to,” IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku Mwangi said.

The authority also appealed to the public to use established engagement channels with police to help de-escalate tensions during such incidents, while urging officers to uphold constitutional rights during operations.

“IPOA further urges the National Police Service to maintain law and order while upholding and respecting the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful protest,” the statement added.

The unrest in Luanda has intensified debate over police conduct during crowd control operations and the strained relationship between authorities and boda boda operators in parts of Kenya.

Witnesses and local media reports described scenes of chaos in the town as protesters lit bonfires, blocked roads and clashed with anti-riot police who fired teargas and live rounds to disperse crowds. Businesses were forced to close early as tensions escalated.

Kanjama said the Law Society of Kenya would continue monitoring the matter as part of its mandate to defend constitutional rights and promote lawful policing.