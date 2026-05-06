IPOA probes death, injuries after violent protests in Luanda Township

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into the death of one person and injuries sustained by several others following a violent public order incident in Luanda Township, Vihiga County.

In a statement issued on May 6, 2026, IPOA said it is exercising its constitutional mandate to monitor police conduct and investigate complaints arising from the incident, which unfolded after officers from Luanda Police Station carried out an operation targeting unroadworthy and unlicensed vehicles.

“On 3rd April 2026, IPOA monitored a police operation conducted by officers from Luanda Police Station,” the Authority said.

“The operation was undertaken in response to multiple complaints regarding an increase in motorcycle theft and other motorcycle-related criminal activity.”

According to IPOA, the operation involved impounding vehicles deemed unroadworthy or lacking proper registration, a move that triggered unrest among sections of the public.

The situation escalated at around 1400 hours when protests broke out in Luanda Township, with demonstrators barricading the Kisumu–Busia highway and disrupting traffic flow.

“Protesters barricaded the Kisumu–Busia highway, causing significant disruption to traffic flow and harassing motorists,” IPOA said in the statement.

The Authority further noted that some individuals attempted to forcibly retrieve impounded motorcycles, heightening tensions and prompting a police response.

“The situation escalated into public disorder, during which incidents of looting from nearby premises were also reported, prompting the deployment of reinforcement officers from Sabatia, Vihiga, and Emuhaya sub-counties to restore order,” IPOA added.

IPOA confirmed that one fatality was recorded during the unrest, alongside the arrest of five suspected protesters and injuries sustained by seven police officers.

“IPOA monitors documented one fatality, the arrest of five suspected protesters, and injuries sustained by seven police officers due to the incident,” the Authority said.

The oversight body has since commenced independent investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the death and determine whether police actions complied with the law.

“In accordance with Section 6(a) of the IPOA Act, the Authority has initiated investigations into the death and injuries reported during the protests. The investigations will determine whether the use of force was justified and whether established public order management protocols were adhered to,” the statement read.

IPOA urged members of the public to remain calm and utilise established channels to air grievances, emphasising the importance of maintaining law and order during demonstrations.

“IPOA calls upon members of the public to utilise established channels of engagement with the police in order to de-escalate tensions during such incidents,” it said.

At the same time, the Authority called on the National Police Service to uphold professionalism and respect constitutional rights while managing protests.

“The Authority further urges the National Police Service to maintain law and order while upholding and respecting the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful protest,” IPOA stated.

The Authority extended its condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, including police officers affected during the confrontation.

IPOA Vice Chairperson Ann Wanjiku Mwangi reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to impartial investigations, noting that accountability would be pursued based on findings.

“The Authority remains committed to conducting independent and impartial investigations into the matter,” she said.

The incident underscores growing tensions surrounding enforcement operations targeting illegal and unregulated transport activities, particularly in areas where motorcycles are a key source of livelihood.

IPOA’s findings are expected to shed light on the conduct of both police officers and protesters, as authorities seek to balance enforcement of the law with the protection of civil liberties.