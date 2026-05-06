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IPOA probes death, injuries after violent protests in Luanda Township
According to IPOA, the operation involved impounding vehicles deemed unroadworthy or lacking proper registration, a move that triggered unrest among sections of the public.
According to IPOA, the operation involved impounding vehicles deemed unroadworthy or lacking proper registration, a move that triggered unrest among sections of the public.
According to the statement by DCI on Sunday, the arrest was made through an operation that involved intelligence-gathering by the detectives of DCI headquarters before laying a strategic ambush along the heavily trafficked highway.