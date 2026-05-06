IPOA probes death, injuries after violent protests in Luanda Township
According to IPOA, the operation involved impounding vehicles deemed unroadworthy or lacking proper registration, a move that triggered unrest among sections of the public.
According to IPOA, the operation involved impounding vehicles deemed unroadworthy or lacking proper registration, a move that triggered unrest among sections of the public.
Speaking after the match, team captain Ian Kanji said he was proud of the team’s performance, noting they will return home with valuable lessons.
Speaking from the Pavilhão Multiuso de Kilamba on Wednesday after the game, head coach Sarah Libese congratulated her players but lamented earlier missed opportunities. Kenya had lost to Morocco on Tuesday, Algeria and South Africa on Monday, and host nation Angola on Sunday, but had opened the tournament strongly with an 89-2 win over Liberia on Saturday.
The 5×5 women’s team fell 22–14 in their final contention match, while the men suffered a heavy 92–27 defeat, ending their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages.
Speaking after the men’s game at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Kilamba, team manager Joseph Ochieng thanked his players, praising their work ethic.
Speaking after the final whistle at the Pavilhão Multiusos de Kilamba, head coach Sarah Libese remained upbeat, dismissing any stage fright despite the packed, sold-out arena—home to African powerhouse Petro de Luanda.
Speaking after the match, Kenya head coach Nicholas Ngumbi told Radio Generation that he remains unfazed, noting that his team opened the tournament against Africa’s heavyweights and is steadily improving.
Speaking on Thursday from the Arena Pavilhao Multiuso do Kilamba in Luanda, Angola, women’s team captain Caroline Wanjira expressed gratitude for the exposure, admitting that the team is still a work in progress and will carry home valuable lessons from the two-day continental showdown.
The President said the summit provides an opportunity to review 25 years of Africa–Europe cooperation while addressing shifting geopolitical priorities, funding gaps, and rising security pressures.
The experts also called for renewed Pan-African solidarity and unity of purpose, noting that Africa’s position in a changing global order depends on how effectively it reforms its institutions.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said that although political thuggery and gang problems are not widespread, there is a growing motorcycle gang culture in the area.