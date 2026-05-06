Kindiki orders intensified security operations in Kitui after fresh violence

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed security agencies to intensify operations in Kitui County following renewed inter-community violence that has left several people dead and forced residents to flee their homes.

Kindiki said the government is treating the latest killings as part of a wider security challenge and not isolated incidents, warning that those behind the attacks will be pursued and dealt with firmly.

“I want to assure the people of Kitui that the government will ensure they are safe. The government has directed all those responsible for security to ensure the latest incident is not treated as an isolated case,” he said.

He spoke on Wednesday after attending the 3rd Annual Regulatory Authorities and Agencies Conference at South Eastern Kenya University, where he addressed the rising insecurity in parts of the region.

The Deputy President said both immediate response measures and long-term interventions are being implemented to stop the recurring clashes, which have been linked to competition over grazing land, water, and revenge attacks between communities.

He warned that criminal groups taking advantage of the situation will face strict action from the state.

“The same way we have been able to suppress banditry and terrorism significantly, we will do the same to crack down on those hiding in resource conflicts to perpetuate crime,” Kindiki said.

He added that the government will not protect anyone found to be involved in the violence, regardless of their position or influence.

“If a political leader or a government official is involved, then action will be taken against them because crime is crime and is punishable by law,” he said.

The remarks follow a string of violent incidents in Tseikuru Subcounty that have heightened fear among residents and led to displacement in some villages.

In April, police confirmed at least seven people were killed in Kwa Kamari area in what was linked to a retaliatory attack connected to earlier clashes.

Investigations showed the violence began on March 29 when a herdsman was killed near Mwingi Game Reserve. A day later, four people from the Somali community were killed in a revenge attack.

The situation escalated further on April 25 when armed attackers killed seven residents, with police linking the incident to continued retaliation between the groups involved.

Police spokesman Michael Muchiri described the killings as “senseless and needless,” warning that the cycle of revenge must stop.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja later deployed a senior security team led by Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat to coordinate operations and stabilise the area.

Security presence has since been reinforced, with increased patrols and additional officers deployed to track down those involved in the attacks.

Authorities have also pointed to challenges affecting response times, including poor road networks and weak communication systems in remote areas of the county.

The region has experienced repeated clashes in recent months, with earlier incidents leaving dozens dead and displacing hundreds of families. Officials link most of the violence to competition over pasture and water, worsened by prolonged drought conditions.

Kindiki said the government is also working on long-term solutions, including community engagement, security coordination, and disarmament programmes targeting illegal firearms.

Residents and local leaders have been urged to remain calm and cooperate with security teams as operations continue.