Muturi calls for urgent reforms after killings along Kitui–Tana River border

Democratic Party leader Justine Muturi has condemned the killings along the Kitui–Tana River border, blaming security lapses and calling for urgent action to stop the escalating violence that has left at least seven people dead.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Muturi said the continued attacks linked to armed herders and ethnic incursions show deep failures in protecting communities living along the border.

“The senseless killings must stop. No Kenyan should lose their life or livelihood due to failures in security and leadership,” he said.

Local reports and security updates indicate that at least seven people have been killed in recent attacks connected to the cross-border clashes, heightening fear among residents and prompting renewed calls for intervention.

Muturi directly blamed security leadership, accusing officers led by Douglas Kanja of failing to prioritise protection of citizens in affected areas.

“It is unacceptable that law enforcement appears more focused on disrupting political gatherings than on protecting innocent citizens and their property,” he said.

He warned that continued insecurity risks eroding public trust in government institutions, saying leadership must take responsibility for the situation.

“A government that cannot guarantee the safety of its people forfeits the trust and respect of those it serves,” he said.

Muturi also turned his criticism to the Ministry of Interior, saying it must move beyond statements and act decisively to protect affected communities.

“The Cabinet Secretary… must move beyond issuing statements and take decisive action to protect communities under attack,” he said.

He further called for wide reforms in the security sector, including changes in local police command structures and intelligence systems to prevent further attacks.

“Drastic structural measures must now be implemented, including… a comprehensive shake-up of local police commands and the intelligence apparatus,” he said, warning that insecurity could worsen as the country approaches the next general election.

The National Police Service has said it has intensified operations in the area, deploying more officers and increasing patrols to restore calm.

It also urged residents to share information with security agencies to help identify those behind the attacks.

Muturi maintained that enforcement alone is not enough, insisting that long-term solutions are needed to address the root causes of the conflict.

“It is increasingly clear that the current administration… lacks both the will and capacity to resolve these persistent security challenges,” he said.