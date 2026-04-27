NTSA intensifies ‘Watoto Wafike Salama’ as schools reopen

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has intensified “Operation Watoto Wafike Salama” across the country as schools reopen, directing a nationwide crackdown on unsafe school transport while urging motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

In a statement on Sunday, the authority said the operation will see increased enforcement of traffic rules, with a focus on ensuring vehicles used to carry learners are inspected and meet safety standards.

The move comes after a fatal crash along the Mai Mahiu–Narok Road in the Nairegia area, where eight people died following a head-on collision involving multiple vehicles.

NTSA expressed sympathy to those affected, saying it is “…taking this opportunity to condole with the families and friends of those who lost their dear and near ones through the unfortunate road traffic accident.”

The authority confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing in collaboration with the National Police Service to establish what led to the crash.

“We assure the public that we are working closely with the National Police Service to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led the driver to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in the head-on collision,” the statement read.

Preliminary reports from the scene indicated that one of the vehicles may have lost control before the collision, though officials said a full account will be confirmed after the probe is complete.

NTSA said the findings will inform “evidence-based recommendations” under the National Road Safety Action Plan (2024–2028), aimed at addressing key risk areas and preventing similar accidents.

As part of immediate action, the authority said “Operation Watoto Wafike Salama will be intensified nationwide to ensure the safe passage of our children during the back-to-school period.”

The campaign will involve a multi-agency team deployed across the country to enforce compliance with road safety regulations, especially among school transport operators.

Motorists have been urged “to exercise the highest level of responsibility while on the roads,” particularly during peak hours when learners are travelling.

Parents, school administrations, and transport providers have also been called upon to play their role in ensuring children travel safely.

“All school transport operators are expected to present their fleets for inspection to confirm that the vehicles are mechanically sound and safe for transporting children,” NTSA said.

The authority reaffirmed that it “remains committed to working with all stakeholders to enhance road safety in our country,” as efforts continue to reduce accidents and protect vulnerable road users, especially school-going children.