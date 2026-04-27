ODM rift widens as Linda Mwananchi plans 2027 presidential bid

Tensions within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) have deepened after a breakaway group, Linda Mwananchi, announced plans to field its own presidential candidate in the 2027 General Election, opening a fresh wave of internal political battles as competition over succession intensifies.

The announcement was made during a rally in Kisumu, where leaders allied to the faction declared a clear shift away from the party’s current direction, signalling growing cracks inside one of Kenya’s most influential opposition parties.

At the centre of the push is Siaya Governor James Orengo, who told supporters that the group was ready to take a new political path while defending the legacy associated with Raila Odinga.

“By 2027, Linda Mwananchi must have a presidential candidate,” Orengo declared to a cheering crowd, in remarks that immediately raised the stakes within ODM.

In a bold move that escalates internal tensions, Orengo announced a parallel leadership structure, naming himself acting party leader, Godfrey Osotsi as deputy, and Edwin Sifuna as secretary general. The move is widely viewed as a direct challenge to the party’s established leadership.

The development points to a growing rival centre of influence within ODM, as disagreements sharpen over how the party should position itself ahead of the next election and in a post-Raila political period.

Orengo also criticised a section of party leaders, accusing them of drawing too close to State House and warning that such direction was weakening the party’s independence.

“ODM cannot be run from State House. Those who have taken the party there should go home,” he said, in a clear attack on leaders perceived to be cooperating with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

He further cautioned against what he termed the selling out of the party’s influence, insisting that the Luo community should not be used for political bargaining.

“As Luos, we are not beggars. I warned them against going to State House in our name, but they still went,” he said.

His remarks highlight a widening ideological split within ODM, with one faction pushing for engagement with government while another insists on a strict opposition stance.

Backing the breakaway position, Edwin Sifuna ruled out any cooperation with the current administration.

“There is no day we will walk with criminals,” he said, accusing the government of repression and poor economic management.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also backed the faction’s message, calling on young people to demand a stronger voice in national leadership.

“If we are not on the table, we will make the table. If we are still excluded, we will break the table,” he said.

He further revealed his political ambitions, stating that he plans to contest for Nairobi governor before making a presidential bid in 2032.

Political analysts say the formation of Linda Mwananchi reflects growing frustration within sections of ODM pushing for a more assertive political strategy, even as succession debates continue to dominate internal discussions.

With President William Ruto strengthening his political base ahead of 2027, the opposition remains without a unified challenger, a situation that could either weaken its chances or force new alliances.

Kitutu Chache South MP Richard Onyonka urged caution, warning against abandoning the historical struggles tied to Luo political leadership.

“The Luo nation has fought and sacrificed for this country from Jaramogi Oginga Odinga to Tom Mboya and Raila. We must not lose that dream,” he said.

As the political season gathers momentum, ODM now faces one of its most serious internal tests, with the emerging faction drawing clear lines that could redefine the party’s direction going into 2027.