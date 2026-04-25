Oburu insists he is ODM leader, dismisses Orengo’s declaration

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has rejected claims by Siaya Governor James Orengo that he is the rightful leader of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), insisting he was properly elected and will not give up the position, setting off a fresh round of tension inside the party over its leadership direction.

Oburu maintained that his mandate as party leader is valid and binding, dismissing suggestions that internal declarations or pressure could force him out of office. He insisted that ODM structures must be respected regardless of growing political differences within the party.

“I don’t care whether somebody goes and declares himself party leader; you can be a party leader of the trees, you can be a party leader of the birds, but you’re certainly not the party leader of ODM,” Oburu said on Friday, April 24, 2026, in Siaya county.

His remarks come at a time when internal divisions within ODM are widening, with competing factions openly disagreeing over control and influence in the party.

Governor James Orengo, speaking in Kisumu, had earlier declared himself the legitimate party leader, arguing that ODM was facing internal and external threats that could weaken its standing if not addressed.

“I am the people’s party leader because ODM is being sold to our political enemies. We must ensure that ODM remains strong, independent, and true to its founding ideals,” Orengo said.

He warned that the party’s independence and political identity were at risk, saying urgent action was needed to protect its legacy and direction.

“We must make sure that the legacy and achievements of Raila are not destroyed and that the reach of ODM is not diminished,” he said.

Orengo also insisted that ODM should not be reduced to a junior partner in any political arrangement, stressing that it must remain dominant.

“ODM cannot become a junior partner to a party that needed ODM. It is not ODM that needed the union; we must remain the dominant party,” Orengo added.

The dispute has also pulled in ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who has been accused by Oburu of going against party processes in defending his position within the leadership structure.

“You have no right to come out yourself and start opposing the same resolutions which were passed in your presence and which you have yourself come out as the SG of the party and read out to people,” Oburu said.

“Sifuna has refused to follow party channels to defend his position. How can he still claim that office? Is that possible?”

Despite the rising tension, leaders aligned to the broader political cooperation between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance have downplayed fears of a fallout, insisting the arrangement remains intact.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi said the two parties will continue working together despite internal disagreements.

“Those who think the ODM–UDA union will collapse are dreaming. So long as we’re still there, ODM and UDA will work together up to 2027 and beyond.”