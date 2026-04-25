Kenya's U-20 youngsters shine at Kip Keino Classic

Kenya's emerging athletic youngsters delivered standout performances at the Kip Keino Classic as they intensified their push for places at the World U20 Championships.

The men’s U-20 800m, Wilson Chepkwech, produced a thrilling performance on Friday, to claim victory in the first national track event of the day, making it clear that his immediate focus is securing spots in Team Kenya for the upcoming World U20 Championships scheduled for August 5–9 in Eugene, Oregon.

He unleashed a powerful kick in the final lap to edge out Collins Tenderwa in a tightly contested race, clocking 1:46.33. Tenderwa followed closely in 1:46.56, while Nashon Pkiach secured third place in 1:47.15.

The women’s 800m saw an equally commanding display from Nancy Kibet, a Form Three student at Kondabilet Secondary School in Elgeyo Marakwet.

The 17-year-old won the race in 2:03.21. Nancy Jepngetich and Caren Chepchirchir finished second and third in 2:03.43 and 2:03.81, respectively.

The men’s U-20 3000m steeplechase delivered one of the most entertaining moments of the day, with Brian Kandie putting on a memorable performance, surging ahead in the closing stages, even waving to his competitors as he pulled away from Emmanuel Lemiso, who finished second.

He crossed the line in 8:46.02, with Lemiso clocking 8:46.78, while Brian Ngetich completed the podium in 8:48.28.

The men’s 3000m had Emmanuel Kiprono showcase his strength and control, breaking away from the pack early and maintaining a commanding lead throughout the race to win it, while in the women’s U-20 3000m race, sisters Venenza Chebet Masai and Linda Chepkwemoi Masai had an impressive show.

For many of these rising stars, the next major goal is clear: earning selection to represent Kenya on the global stage at the World U20 Championships, where they hope to continue their rapid progression and make their mark internationally.