Omanyala's acid test set for Thursday in Rome
The Kenyan sprinter has run sub-10 seconds five times this season, apart from his season opener in Stellenbosch at the Cape Milers Club on April 11, where he clocked 10.10.
The Kenyan sprinter has run sub-10 seconds five times this season, apart from his season opener in Stellenbosch at the Cape Milers Club on April 11, where he clocked 10.10.
Omanyala clocked 9.95 seconds, just behind Blake, who won in 9.93 seconds. The Kenyan sprinter has shown steady improvement since starting his 2026 season in Addis Ababa with a 9.98 win, followed by victory at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi with a time of 9.96.
Odira hit the 400m mark in 56.47 before Gatechew took charge with less than 200m to go as the Ethiopian clocked 1:58.79 to win.
Kipkorir's next outing is the 2026 Africa Senior Athletics Championships scheduled for May 12-17 in Accra, Ghana.
Speaking after her race to Radio Generation, a fatigued and muscle-cramped Oketch said that she was tasting the waters as this race at Nyayo was her season opener.
Speaking after his race, Wanyonyi, who is used to the two-lap race, defied all the odds at Nyayo to claim the 1500m in his debut with a personal best of 3:34.11
Wanza who raced to victory in a personal best time of 15:28.91 said that she will lead Kenya’s charge at the upcoming Africa senior Athletics championships in 10,000m.
The men’s U-20 800m, Wilson Chepkwech, produced a thrilling performance on Friday, to claim victory in the first national track event of the day,
Speaking after the event, Yego said that the Kipkeino Classics at Nyayo was his season opener and he was okay with his performance.
Speaking on Wednesday night after arriving in the country, Nene admitted he will face stiff competition from Olympic bronze medalist Muzala Samukonga, who has already told his fans to expect victory. However, Nene insisted he wouldn’t have traveled to Nairobi if he didn’t believe he could win.
Speaking in Nairobi on Wednesday, Korir said the concept is already gaining momentum, with groundwork underway and consultations ongoing among Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Botswana, countries earmarked as the cornerstone nations for the proposed circuit.
Omanyala was the only podium finisher to dip below 10 seconds at the inaugural World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze-level meet in Addis Ababa.
Confirming the news on Monday, Kip Keino Classic meet Director, Barnaba Korir, said that Thomas will step up to the one-lap test, opting for the 400m instead of her preferred 100m and 200m, a showdown with Kenya's best, Oketch.
The Ulinzi Stadium proved to be a more than able host of the sixth edition, as shared by fans and athletes alike, following the event.
Korir says that preparations are complete ahead of the sixth edition of the event that takes place in unbecoming circumstances, especially with the unavailability of the Nyayo and Kasarani Stadiums.
Peters, who arrived in Nairobi over the past weekend in preparation for the Classic, is looking forward to taking on the challenge that Yego and Röhler bring.
This will be the sixth edition of the competition, which has slowly but surely grown in status over time.