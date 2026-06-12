Street population falls sharply as Kenya records 60% drop in eight years

A national count has shown a marked drop in the number of people living on the streets across Kenya, with new figures indicating that sustained rehabilitation efforts and shifting social pressures have reduced the population by more than half over the past eight years.

The data shows Nairobi still accounts for the largest share of street persons at 4,690, followed by Nakuru with 1,546, Mombasa with 1,428 and Kiambu with 1,370. At the lower end, Nyandarua, Lamu and Tana River counties recorded the smallest numbers in the latest assessment.

Speaking during the release of the findings at Avian Courts in Naivasha, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hanna Wendot said the government is stepping up rehabilitation and reintegration programmes aimed at restoring dignity and reducing street homelessness.

She said the progress recorded since the rehabilitation programme started in 2003 reflects consistent efforts to address vulnerability and social exclusion in affected populations.

"Rising poverty, economic hardships, drug and substance abuse, and social and family instability are the major factors driving most people to the streets," Wendot said.

The CS added that the government has set aside Sh40 million to support rehabilitation initiatives, capacity building and skills training for vulnerable groups, noting that many street-connected individuals have expressed readiness to leave street life if given stable alternatives.

During the same event, Wendot introduced the Street Families Information Management System, a digital platform expected to strengthen data collection and guide targeted government interventions.

She also spoke on rising cases of school arson and unrest in learning institutions, condemning the trend and urging a shared responsibility approach involving parents and communities to address the problem.

Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund Board Chair Mary Wambui said the agency is pushing for additional funding to expand rehabilitation centres and equip beneficiaries with practical skills for reintegration into society.

"Increased poverty levels, corporal punishment, denial of food and drunkard parents are the main causes of children running away to the streets," Wambui said.