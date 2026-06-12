Street population falls sharply as Kenya records 60% drop in eight years

News · Bradley Bosire ·
Street population falls sharply as Kenya records 60% drop in eight years
Cabinet Secretary for Gender Hanna Wendot during the official launch of the 2025 National Census of Street Families Report on June 11, 2026. PHOTO/X
In Summary

The data shows Nairobi still accounts for the largest share of street persons at 4,690, followed by Nakuru with 1,546, Mombasa with 1,428 and Kiambu with 1,370.

A national count has shown a marked drop in the number of people living on the streets across Kenya, with new figures indicating that sustained rehabilitation efforts and shifting social pressures have reduced the population by more than half over the past eight years.

The data shows Nairobi still accounts for the largest share of street persons at 4,690, followed by Nakuru with 1,546, Mombasa with 1,428 and Kiambu with 1,370. At the lower end, Nyandarua, Lamu and Tana River counties recorded the smallest numbers in the latest assessment.

Speaking during the release of the findings at Avian Courts in Naivasha, Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture and Children Services Hanna Wendot said the government is stepping up rehabilitation and reintegration programmes aimed at restoring dignity and reducing street homelessness.

She said the progress recorded since the rehabilitation programme started in 2003 reflects consistent efforts to address vulnerability and social exclusion in affected populations.

"Rising poverty, economic hardships, drug and substance abuse, and social and family instability are the major factors driving most people to the streets," Wendot said.

The CS added that the government has set aside Sh40 million to support rehabilitation initiatives, capacity building and skills training for vulnerable groups, noting that many street-connected individuals have expressed readiness to leave street life if given stable alternatives.

During the same event, Wendot introduced the Street Families Information Management System, a digital platform expected to strengthen data collection and guide targeted government interventions.

She also spoke on rising cases of school arson and unrest in learning institutions, condemning the trend and urging a shared responsibility approach involving parents and communities to address the problem.

Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund Board Chair Mary Wambui said the agency is pushing for additional funding to expand rehabilitation centres and equip beneficiaries with practical skills for reintegration into society.

"Increased poverty levels, corporal punishment, denial of food and drunkard parents are the main causes of children running away to the streets," Wambui said.

Tags

rehabilitation centres Street Families Rehabilitation Trust Fund reintegration programmes Street Families Information Management System

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  8. 11
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  9. 12
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz