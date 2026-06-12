County health chiefs back push for specialised care as Oluga tours Sickle Cell Centre in Kisumu

Health leaders from all 47 counties have backed efforts to expand specialised healthcare services as they toured the JOOTRH Victoria Annex Hospital Sickle Cell and Surgical Centre in Kisumu County during a Universal Health Coverage (UHC) consultative meeting.

The delegation, led by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr. Ouma Oluga, assessed ongoing innovations in the management of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD), including advanced treatment systems aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing complications.

At the centre of the visit was the Red Blood Cell Exchange (RBCx) programme, developed through a partnership between Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) and Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies.

The facility has introduced the Spectra Optia® Apheresis System, making JOOTRH the first public hospital in Kenya to offer dedicated Red Blood Cell Exchange services for SCD patients.

The intervention is being credited with improving management of severe sickle cell complications such as stroke, recurrent pain episodes and organ damage, while also reducing referrals outside the region.

County health officials said the model demonstrates how partnerships and technology adoption can strengthen service delivery at the county level and support broader UHC goals.

During the visit, delegates also heard testimony from Michelle, a Sickle Cell Disease patient, who shared her experience receiving specialised treatment.

Her story highlighted the human impact of improved access to advanced care services.

The programme has also placed emphasis on skills transfer and local capacity building. Dr. Oluga said the partnership extends beyond equipment provision to strengthening healthcare systems through training and technical support.

“This collaboration has enabled local health workers to gain the expertise needed to independently deliver advanced therapeutic procedures,” he said.

He added that building local capacity was critical to ensuring sustainability in specialised care, particularly in managing chronic conditions such as Sickle Cell Disease.

The JOOTRH Victoria Annex has since been positioned as a regional referral hub for SCD management and blood and cell therapies, easing pressure on higher-level referral hospitals and improving access to timely treatment for patients across Western Kenya and the Lake Region.

County Chief Officers of Health said the visit reinforced the need for counties to invest in specialised services alongside primary healthcare to address emerging disease burdens.

The engagement also forms part of preparatory activities for World Sickle Cell Day 2026, which will be marked on June 19 in Busia County.

The event is expected to bring together national and county governments, development partners, healthcare workers and patient groups to promote awareness and early diagnosis.

Oluga reaffirmed the Ministry of Health’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with counties and partners in advancing Universal Health Coverage.

“Strengthening specialised care at the county level is key to achieving equitable access and improving health outcomes for all Kenyans,” he said.

Present were JOOTRH Chief Executive Officer Joshua Okise, Council of Governors Health Caucus Chairperson Kevin Osuri, Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies Regional Director Eric Mwenda, county Chief Officers of Health from all 47 counties, senior Ministry of Health officials, and Sickle Cell Disease patients.