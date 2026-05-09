Ruto defends CBC, says Kenya’s future depends on skills and innovation

President William Ruto has strongly defended the government’s education reforms, saying Kenya’s future prosperity will depend on nurturing innovators, problem-solvers and skilled young people capable of competing in a fast-changing global economy.

Speaking during the 120th anniversary celebrations of Maseno School in Kisumu County on Saturday, Ruto said the government’s Competency-Based Education and Training system is intended to move the country away from a rigid academic model and allow learners to develop according to their talents and abilities.

“We are building an education system that empowers young people to discover their true potential early and pursue career pathways that fully harness their gifts; whether in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, the arts, sports, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or technical skills,” the President said.

Ruto said the reforms were necessary to prepare Kenya’s youth for an increasingly innovation-driven world where creativity, technology and practical skills are becoming as important as traditional academic qualifications.

“In an increasingly competitive and innovation-driven world, Kenya’s future prosperity will depend on our ability to produce not only academically qualified graduates but also problem-solvers, innovators, creators, researchers, and ethical leaders,” he said.

The President linked the government’s reforms to the historical philosophy of Maseno School, noting that the institution had, from its early years, combined academic learning with practical and technical training in areas such as masonry, carpentry and tailoring.

“What began with six sons of African chiefs gathering under the shade of the ‘Oseno’ tree has evolved into one of the most distinguished educational institutions on the African continent,” he said.

Ruto described Maseno School as an institution that has helped shape Kenya’s history and leadership for more than a century.

“There are schools that educate students, and there are institutions that shape the destiny of nations. Maseno School belongs to the latter category,” he said.

The President said education remains the government’s biggest long-term investment and defended increased allocations to the sector in recent years.

“As Government, we do not regard investment in education as an expenditure; we treat it as the most strategic investment we can make in the future of our nation,” Ruto said.

According to the President, the education budget has risen from Sh500 billion in 2022 to Sh702 billion in the current financial year and is expected to increase further to Sh767 billion in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Ruto said the funding had enabled the government to expand classrooms, recruit teachers and improve learning infrastructure across the country.

“We have made significant progress in addressing the teacher shortage by employing more than 100,000 teachers in just three years, one of the most ambitious teacher recruitment programmes in our nation’s history,” he said.

The President also revealed that the government has built more than 23,000 classrooms and is currently constructing 1,600 laboratories, especially in areas that historically lacked adequate science infrastructure.

“These are not merely figures in a budget. They represent classrooms built, teachers employed, laboratories equipped, opportunities expanded, and dreams made possible for millions of young Kenyans,” he said.

At the same time, Ruto acknowledged that some institutions with strong academic reputations still face infrastructure challenges.

He said the government would work with the administration and alumni of Maseno School to improve facilities at the institution.

“We shall therefore work closely with the school administration, alumni, and stakeholders of Maseno School to upgrade its physical infrastructure so that it fully reflects its stature, heritage, and standing as one of Kenya’s premier institutions of learning,” he said.

The President also paid tribute to the school’s historical significance, noting that it existed before Kenya attained independence and had produced generations of influential leaders and professionals.

Among the school’s notable alumni, he mentioned Kenya’s first Vice-President Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, scientist Thomas Risley Odhiambo, Barack Obama Sr. and freedom fighter Achieng’ Oneko.

Ruto said the institution’s enduring success was rooted in discipline, culture and a commitment to excellence.

“While many schools rise and fall with seasons and circumstances, Maseno has consistently remained among the leading centres of academic excellence in Kenya,” he said.

The President challenged schools and institutions across Africa to go beyond preserving history and instead become centres for leadership, science, ethics and innovation.

“The future of our continent will depend on institutions capable not only of transmitting knowledge but also of producing courageous thinkers, transformative leaders, and visionary citizens equipped to navigate and define the world of tomorrow,” he said.