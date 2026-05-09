Para powerlifter Wawira seeks 3rd Commonwealth Games appearance

Sports · Shadrack Andenga ·
Para powerlifter Wawira seeks 3rd Commonwealth Games appearance
Hellen Wawira Kariuki competes in the Powerlifting Women's up to 41 kg final event during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games at La Chapelle Arena in Paris, on September 4, 2024. PHOTO/AFP
In Summary

Speaking on Saturday from Embu County during her training session, Wawira, who competes in the Under-45kg category, insisted that she is keeping her sights firmly also on the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Paralympics.

Kenya's Para powerlifter Hellen Wawira will be seeking to qualify for the upcoming Glasgow Commonwealth Games in June, for a third time in record, by competing at the upcoming 2026 African Open Championships scheduled for May 21 - 24 in Oran, Algeria.

Speaking on Saturday from Embu County during her training session, Wawira, who competes in the Under-45kg category, insisted that she is keeping her sights firmly also on the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Paralympics, with the Algeria competition forming a crucial step in her qualification journey toward the global showpiece, despite training challenges.

“I lack specialised weights and disability-friendly benches suitable for my category, which has made preparations difficult. That has continuously affected my pursuit of top podium finishes at elite competitions,” Wawira said.

“Here at home in Embu, I haven't received any support from the county. The help I would want right now is to get weights and benches. Because so far, looking at my category—I compete under 45kg—I have broken a record of 125[kg], and so far I am lifting 115[kg]. Of which, I hope if I get those weights or the bench, my performance will be good,” she added.

Wawira, who will be seeking her third Commonwealth Games appearance after her debut in Australia back in 2018, and later Birmingham in 2022, together with her coach Joseph Murimi, now emphasizes the urgent need for a broader and more supportive bench tailored for Para powerlifting athletes, explaining that the current equipment available does not adequately suit the athlete's competition needs.

The Kenyan para power lifter will be heading to Algeria carrying an impressive international record. In 2025, she clinched a silver medal at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Cairo, and earlier, in 2022, she won gold at the Open American Championship before later securing bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

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Glasgow Commonwealth Games Hellen Wawira para games

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