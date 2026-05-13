IG Kanja orders crackdown, investigations after Mandera-Arabia road killings

News · David Bogonko Nyokang'i ·
IG Kanja orders crackdown, investigations after Mandera-Arabia road killings
The Inspector General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja while appearing before the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations on April 23,2026.PHOTO/NPS
In Summary

The attack took place near Omar Jillo Centre along the Mandera-Arabia Road in Mandera County, an incident that has raised concern over growing insecurity in the region and fears of retaliatory violence between communities.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has confirmed that security agencies have stepped up operations and investigations in Mandera County following a deadly attack along the Mandera-Arabia Road that left six people dead and several others injured, as authorities work to contain rising tension and prevent possible revenge attacks in the area.

Kanja told lawmakers on Tuesday during the review of the 2026/2027 budget estimates before a parliamentary committee that the County Security Committee in Mandera and all relevant security agencies had been instructed to immediately assess the situation and review the circumstances surrounding the attack to stop any further escalation.

The attack took place near Omar Jillo Centre along the Mandera-Arabia Road in Mandera County, an incident that has raised concern over growing insecurity in the region and fears of retaliatory violence between communities.

IG Kanja said initial findings point to a criminal incident, but warned that the situation was already showing signs of expanding into a wider conflict that could draw in different groups if not carefully managed.

“It was noted that the incident was criminally related and that the situation was rapidly evolving into a broader inter-crime conflict,” Kanja said.

He further cautioned that political interference was worsening the situation, with some leaders accused of taking advantage of the incident for political gain, which could inflame tensions and disrupt peace efforts.

“Additionally, it was observed that the incident was increasingly being politicized, with some political actors allegedly exploiting the situation for political gain, a factor likely to further inflame tensions and undermine ongoing peace efforts.”

The Inspector General said security teams have already launched full investigations to establish what triggered the attack, identify those responsible, and determine whether there was any organized coordination behind the killings.

He added that patrols have been reinforced in identified hotspots across Mandera County to restore calm, reassure residents, and prevent further violence or retaliatory attacks.

Kanja also said authorities have begun consultations with political leaders, clan elders, religious leaders, and community representatives from the affected areas as part of efforts to lower tensions and promote dialogue.

“Engagement with leaders from all affected sides is ongoing with the aim of promoting dialogue and preventing further escalation,” he said.

He noted that security agencies have also improved coordination and information-sharing systems among operational units and community structures to counter misinformation and support peace efforts on the ground.

In addition, intelligence and surveillance activities have been increased in vulnerable areas to detect and stop any planned retaliatory attacks or mobilisation of armed groups.

“In the meantime, all relevant government agencies have heightened security operations and sustained intelligence-led interventions, combining both enforcement and dialogue-based approaches to restore calm and maintain stability within Mandera County,” he said.

Tags

Douglas Kanja Mandera County Kenya Police intelligence-led operations police investigations security operations Mandera-Arabia road Community tensions Patrols

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