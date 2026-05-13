Inside the 11-Pillar Africa Forward 2026 Summit Declaration

African leaders, France and development partners have adopted a wide-ranging plan in Nairobi aimed at reshaping cooperation through a stronger focus on industrial growth, peace, innovation and long-term development under a renewed Africa-France partnership.

The agreement, known as the Africa Forward 2026 Summit Declaration, was endorsed on May 12, 2026, at the end of a two-day gathering jointly hosted by Kenya and France from May 11 to May 12 in Nairobi. It brought together heads of state, government representatives and development actors to set out a new direction for engagement between Africa and France.

The declaration, themed “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnership for Growth and Innovation,” lays out 11 priority areas meant to support Africa’s rise as a major global economic and strategic player.

Security cooperation formed a central part of the agreement, with leaders committing to strengthen African-led peace efforts through the African Union Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

They also pushed for “predictable and sustainable financing of AU-led operations.” The leaders further called for reforms in global governance, backing efforts to make the United Nations Security Council “more effective and representative,” aligned with the African Union’s Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

In the agricultural sector, the declaration sets out plans to modernise farming systems and build climate-resilient food production models. The focus is on agro-industrialisation, improved access to fertiliser, climate-smart agriculture and stronger regional value chains under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The plan also targets greater support for young people, women and small-scale farmers through digital tools, financing options and innovation hubs.

Health systems were also a key focus. Leaders committed to advancing Universal Health Coverage, strengthening pandemic preparedness and boosting local production of vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. The declaration highlights “health sovereignty” through technology transfer, skills development and improved supply chains, guided by institutions such as Africa CDC and the World Health Organization.

Energy cooperation featured prominently, with pledges to expand investment in renewable sources including hydropower, geothermal, waste-to-energy and nuclear power.

The agreement also supports stronger electricity grids and local production of green technologies. It further backs the “Made in Africa” agenda and calls for value addition in critical minerals to reduce reliance on raw exports.

On maritime affairs, the leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation under the Blue Economy framework. The focus includes protection of trade routes, promotion of sustainable ocean use and joint action against piracy, illegal fishing and trafficking. Climate-resilient coastal development and cleaner maritime transport were also highlighted.

Digital transformation and artificial intelligence were identified as key drivers of future growth. The declaration supports the development of “responsible, safe, secure, trustworthy, and rights-respecting AI.” It also commits to investments in broadband expansion, data infrastructure, local AI systems and digital trade, while supporting African control over data and technology systems.

Reform of the global financial system also featured strongly in the agreement. Leaders called for increased African representation at the International Monetary Fund and wider access to concessional funding. The declaration further pushes for action on debt vulnerabilities, illicit financial flows and unfair international tax systems.

Education and skills development were highlighted under human capital development. Leaders described Africa’s youth as “a strategic asset” and committed to expanding training opportunities, innovation networks and institutional partnerships to strengthen entrepreneurship and employability.

Infrastructure and regional integration were identified as key to unlocking economic growth. The declaration reaffirmed support for transport, energy and digital infrastructure projects and pushed for full implementation of the AfCFTA to strengthen regional trade and production networks.

To fund the wide-ranging commitments, leaders agreed on the need to mobilise both public and private capital through blended finance models, risk-sharing tools and public-private partnerships aimed at viable development projects.

The declaration also outlined a new vision of Africa’s role in the global economy, stating, “We recognize Africa not only as a market of the future, but as a partner in production, innovation and global economic leadership,”

It concluded with a call for collective action to build “a future based on sustainable development, resilience, and prosperity.”