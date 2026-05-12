Duale defends 2026/27 budget plan for health sector reform and UHC expansion

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has presented the 2026/27 health sector budget proposals to Parliament, setting out government plans to expand Universal Health Coverage, roll out digital health systems, and boost local production of medical products as part of wider reforms in the sector.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Health at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on Tuesday, Duale explained the financial estimates for the State Department for Medical Services for the next financial year. The session was chaired by Seme MP James Nyikal.

He told lawmakers that the department’s core role continues to centre on advancing Universal Health Coverage through “health policy formulation, regulatory oversight, capacity building, management of national referral systems and technical support to counties.”

Duale noted that the upcoming budget prioritises reforms aimed at improving service delivery, including expansion of UHC, increased use of digital systems in health services, and strengthening domestic manufacturing of health commodities to reduce dependence on imports.

A key area highlighted was community health, where the government is pushing for stronger frontline services. The CS stressed the need to replace Community Health Promoter kits, saying they are essential for household-level healthcare and prevention work.

He also confirmed that 107,000 Community Health Promoters will be integrated into the Social Health Authority framework, a move being coordinated with county governments to improve their working conditions and system inclusion.

In addition, the ministry is seeking higher budget allocations for major health programmes, including the operationalisation of the East Africa Centre for Excellence in Urology and Nephrology, strengthening blood transfusion services, scaling up the Primary Healthcare Fund, and increasing funding for emergency and critical care services as well as national referral hospitals.

Duale said these investments are necessary due to rising demand for specialised treatment and emergency response services across the country.

He further outlined ongoing reforms aimed at strengthening health financing systems, improving efficiency in service delivery, and expanding coordination between national and county governments. Digital transformation of health systems and better supply chain management were also listed as key focus areas.

The CS also called for protected funding for immunisation and essential public health programmes, saying consistent financing is important to sustain progress in child health and prevent outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases.

On health workers under the Universal Health Coverage programme, Duale said their contracts have been extended up to June 30, 2026 to allow a structured transition as county governments prepare to absorb them into permanent payroll systems.

He was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Medical Services Dr Ouma Oluga, Director General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, and other senior officials from the ministry and health agencies.

Lawmakers are expected to continue reviewing the proposals as part of ongoing budget discussions for the 2026/27 financial year, with the health sector remaining one of the largest areas of public spending.