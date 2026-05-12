AG’s office plans new headquarters in Nairobi's Upper Hill Under PPP deal

The Office of the Attorney-General and Department of Justice could soon shift into a modern, unified headquarters in Nairobi’s Upper Hill after receiving a private sector proposal to develop a large-scale office complex under a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

The planned project targets the creation of a central Justice Centre that would bring together top leadership of the State Law Office, including the Attorney-General, Solicitor General, Principal Secretary for Justice, and other senior officials currently operating from separate locations.

According to a notice published in MyGov, the government has received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) from Linzi FinCo LLP, which is seeking to undertake the project through a Design–Build–Finance–Lease and Transfer (DBFLT) model under existing PPP laws.

“The Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) on January 21 2026, submitted by Linzi FinCo LLP for the development of a New Office Block for the Office of the Attorney General,” the notice states.

The proposal, which is still under review, outlines the development of a fully integrated office complex in Upper Hill along Bishop Road and Ralph Bunche Road, aimed at improving coordination and efficiency in legal service delivery.

“In line with the policy and strategic objectives of the Office of the Attorney General, as well as the broader National Agenda on public sector efficiency and service delivery, the proposal seeks to develop a modern Office Block in Upper Hill, Nairobi,” the notice further reads.

If approved, the project will include office buildings, public service zones, parking facilities, and supporting infrastructure designed to accommodate the full range of State Law Office functions under one roof.

These functions include legal and litigation departments, State Counsel offices, legal research units, client consultation spaces, mediation rooms, and administrative sections handling records and case management.

The development also provides for registry services, archives, secure storage areas, scanning facilities, and document processing units, all intended to streamline legal operations and reduce fragmentation within the institution.

Despite the interest shown through the private proposal, the State Law Office has stressed that the project is still at an early stage and has not received final approval.

“The Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice received a Privately Initiated Proposal (PIP) on January 21 2026, submitted by Linzi FinCo LLP for the development of a New Office Block for the Office of the Attorney General,” the notice reiterates.

It further adds, “This public disclosure does not constitute approval of the project. The proposal shall be subject to review and processing in accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory framework.”

The office, currently headed by Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor, says the planned headquarters aligns with its broader goal of modernising operations and improving service delivery across the justice sector.

“The proposed project is aligned to the Office of the Attorney General’s strategic objective of improving the efficiency of legal service delivery by enhancing service delivery, performance, and operational effectiveness through the modernisation of the State Law office, including the construction of a new Headquarters,” the notice states.

If successful, the project is expected to mark a major shift in how legal government services are coordinated, bringing them into a single modern facility designed to support efficiency and accessibility.