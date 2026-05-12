Final push begins in Emurua Dikirr ahead of Thursday by-election

A fierce political contest is unfolding in Emurua Dikirr Constituency as candidates make their last efforts to sway voters ahead of Thursday’s by-election, with the battle narrowing to a contest between UDA and Rigathi Gachagua’s DCP party.

The by-election, set for May 14, will see 44,447 registered voters elect a new member of parliament following the death of Johanna Ng’eno in a helicopter crash in Nandi County on February 28.

The tragic accident also claimed the lives of pilot George Were, journalist Nick Kosgei, teacher Carlos Kibet Keter, Kenya Forest Service ranger Amos Kipngetich Rotich and Narok County protocol officer Wycliff Kiprotich Rono.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has assured voters that preparations for the poll have been completed as campaigns officially come to a close.

David Kipsang Keter is contesting on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket while Vincent Kibet Rotich is representing the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP). Political observers see the two as front-runners in a constituency that has previously shown willingness to vote independently.

Also in the race are lawyer Gideon Koech of the National Vision Party (NVP) and businesswoman Desma Cherono of the Party of National Unity (PNU), although their campaigns have remained less visible compared to the rallies mounted by UDA and DCP.

Campaign activities have centred on the four wards of Mogondo, Kapsasian, Ilkerin and Ololmasani, where candidates have been appealing mainly to women and young voters.

Residents have repeatedly complained about poor development in the constituency, saying key sectors have been ignored despite promises from successive governments.

Roads in bad condition, weak transport links, lack of health facilities and stalled water projects have emerged as the biggest concerns raised during campaigns.

Keter, who previously lost to Ng’eno in three elections, said electing him would help fast-track projects started by the late legislator because of his working relationship with the government.

“With the remaining few months to the next General Election, if elected, I will work closely with the government to fast track implementation of development projects initiated by our late MP” Keter said.

Rotich, a former Mogondo ward MCA, argued that residents were tired of empty pledges and wanted a new political direction.

“It would not be the first time that the residents of Emurua Dikirr will be going against the grain. It should be remembered that the last General Election was the only one that our late MP was elected on a popular party ticket. He had won elections using parties that were considered fringe at the time,” Rotich said.

“The DCP surprise win in the Narok Town civic by-election in November 2025 by Douglas Twala Masikonte, who trounced UDA’s candidate and former area MCA Robert Kanyinke Ole Kudate, garnering 6,007 against 4,479 votes, will be replicated in Emurua Dikirr in the next two weeks,” he added.

Koech has also been asking voters to support his bid, saying the constituency deserves a fair share of resources generated from the Maasai Mara region.

“It is unfortunate that since independence, Emurua Dikirr constituency has lagged behind in development, yet we live in the Maasai Mara basin, which generates billions of shillings annually for Narok County and the national government,” Koech said.

Cherono maintained that voters were ready to trust a woman leader with the constituency’s development agenda.

“The people of Emurua Dikirr are a very democratic lot and I can assure you they will pull a surprise in the May 14 by-election,” she said.

Senior UDA leaders have intensified campaigns for Keter in recent days, with Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, nominated Senator Joyce Korir and Narok Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei holding rallies in the constituency.

“There is a need for the people of Emurua Dikirr Constituency to back the UDA candidate in honour of the former MP who was the party’s legislator, and to ensure that the projects he helped initiate are completed by the government” Tuya said.

“President William Ruto had promised to complete the projects initiated by the late MP and has already taken up others that have been identified by the local community for funding by the national government,” she added.

Korir told residents that electing a UDA legislator would improve access to development funding from the national government.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that President Ruto is settled in the region and it would be an honour for the locals to elect a UDA candidate in the by-election. Being a resident, the president understands the issues affecting the locals and his intervention would be required in the days ahead,” she said.

Emurua Dikirr was created from the larger Kilgoris Constituency ahead of the 2013 General Election and Ng’eno remains the only person who has served as its MP.