22 aspirants set stage for tight Ol Kalou by-election race across three parties

A competitive political race is taking shape in Ol Kalou Constituency after 22 aspirants from three parties confirmed interest in the upcoming by-election primaries, setting up a heated contest ahead of the July 16, 2026 vote following the death of area MP David Kiaraho last month.

The race has already pulled in strong attention across Nyandarua County, with the United Democratic Alliance, the Democracy for Citizens Party linked to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, and the Jubilee Party all presenting candidates as they position themselves for control of the seat.

UDA and DCP are leading in numbers with 10 and nine aspirants respectively, while Jubilee has three.

Within UDA, the lineup includes Mary Nyokabi, the only female aspirant so far, George Wambugu, Samuel Muchina, Maina Kiambati, Ndung’u Wangenye, Peter Mugo, Kimani Mwangi, Joseph Chuchu, Joseph Ndirangu and Mwangi Kiama.

The DCP ticket has attracted Wakili Kiragu Wathuta, Isaac Ndirangu, Kevin Ndungu Waweru, James Waithaka Kariuki, Stephen Kimani Muturi, Peter Mwangi Karanja, Paul Waiganjo, Kamau Ngotho and Gabriel Gatinu Wambui.

Jubilee has fielded Beatrice Kamau, Wilson Kigwa and Isaac Wanjiru, seeking to regain influence in a constituency it previously held through the late Kiaraho.

The political temperature in the area has continued to rise, with local leaders framing the contest as a reflection of wider power struggles within the county.

UDA officials have expressed confidence in their mobilisation strength, saying the party remains firmly rooted in the constituency ahead of the primaries.

“This is a friendly contest within the party. We are united, and whoever wins the ticket will receive full support from the rest,”she said.

On the other side, DCP leaders maintain that they are gaining strong ground in Nyandarua and expect a competitive outcome in the by-election.

Nyandarua Senator John Methu said the political mood in the region has shifted and favours their party.

“Nyandarua has moved to DCP. We are ready for the contest,”he said.

Rigathi Gachagua has assured aspirants of a fair nomination process set for May 9, urging all candidates to remain united after the exercise.

“Party officials will not interfere. We want the people of Ol Kalou to choose their leader freely,”he said.

The late Kiaraho, though elected on a Jubilee ticket, maintained close ties with the government during his term. His family also showed support for President William Ruto during the requiem mass, citing his relationship with the late MP.