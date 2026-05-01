Atwoli warns early campaigns risk destabilising country

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has cautioned political leaders against early campaign activities, saying the growing number of rallies ahead of the official election period could destabilise the country and hurt workers most.

He spoke on Friday during Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County, where he urged political actors to respect the electoral process and wait for the official campaign calendar to be released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). He also took the opportunity to commend ongoing government development projects and what he termed as progress in the economy.

He warned that the current political atmosphere was becoming increasingly tense, with constant rallies and heated statements likely to deepen divisions across the country. According to him, such a situation could create long-term political and social strain even after elections are concluded.

“We as workers, we are very much concerned about the ongoing political rallies in this republic, as if elections are there next week,” he said.

He called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to step in and ensure political activity is guided by law and proper timelines.

President William Ruto leads the Nation in celebrating Labour Day in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026. PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto leads the Nation in celebrating Labour Day in Vihiga County on May 1, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

“We urge the IEBC to put a stop to this menace and ask Kenyans to wait until IEBC releases the campaign calendar for our next year’s elections,” he said.

Atwoli added that continued political confrontation and mobilisation outside the official period risked creating unnecessary anxiety among citizens. He warned that such actions could polarise communities and weaken national cohesion.

“What we are trying to do now, inciting Kenyans, telling Kenyans things that are not really this means that, even if elections will be carried out, and whoever wins fairly, with this polarization, might cause a problem into our country,” he said.

He further noted that ordinary citizens, especially workers, bear the heaviest burden whenever political tensions escalate. He said instability often translates into job losses, insecurity, and disruption of livelihoods.

“In any country where we have political turmoil or strife, it is workers, women and children who suffer because they can’t fly out,” he said.

Atwoli also criticised some political leaders, saying they tend to disappear during difficult moments while ordinary Kenyans remain exposed to the consequences of instability.

“These self-proclaimed leaders of the opposition, they will run away. You will not see them here,” he said.

He insisted that national development should remain the priority, saying ongoing government projects and economic activities risk being overshadowed by premature campaigns.

“You are busy developing this country. You are busy everywhere, inspecting government projects, and some people are trying to mar the good work that you are doing,” he said.

He warned that political instability could also affect investor confidence and slow down job creation, urging leaders to prioritise stability and economic growth.

“If anything happens, it is us. When this ship sinks, it will sink with everybody,” he said.

Atwoli maintained that the labour movement would continue to speak out whenever political activity threatens peace and livelihoods. He said workers expect leaders to act responsibly and protect national unity.

He concluded by urging politicians to lower the political temperature and allow institutions to manage elections in accordance with the law. He said Kenya must avoid returning to cycles of tension driven by early campaigning.