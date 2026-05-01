Flash floods hit major towns as Red Cross emergency teams race to rescue trapped residents

Heavy rains that have continued across different parts of Kenya have led to flooding on major roads and in residential areas, leaving motorists stranded, homes submerged, and emergency teams working around the clock to respond to rising water levels.

The Kenya Red Cross has reported widespread flooding in several regions following the downpour, with concerns over possible missing persons and families trapped in their homes, especially in Mukuru kwa Njenga in Nairobi, where evacuations are still ongoing and assessments are not complete.

In parts of Nairobi, flash floods were reported near T-Mall along Lang’ata Road where a vehicle was caught in a ditch with people inside. Kenya Red Cross confirmed that all the occupants were safely rescued without any injuries.

Another rescue operation was carried out in Kajiado County after water from the overflowing Kandisi River along Magadi Road left three people trapped inside a lorry. Emergency teams managed to pull them out safely, pointing to the risks brought by rivers bursting their banks after heavy rainfall.

Further reports of flooding have also been recorded in Moyale, Marsabit County, showing that the impact of the rains is being felt across multiple regions of the country and not limited to the capital and its surroundings.

Transport has been heavily affected in many areas, especially in Nairobi and nearby towns, where motorists struggled to move through roads covered in water. Some routes became impassable as floodwaters continued to rise after hours of heavy rain.

Kenya Red Cross teams have been deployed in the affected areas to carry out assessments, coordinate rescue operations, and track changing conditions. They are also issuing updates as new incidents are reported and as the situation continues to develop.

The organisation noted that the incident along Lang’ata Road near T-Mall reflects the growing danger of sudden floods in urban areas, while the Kajiado case highlights the risk posed when rivers overflow and cut off transport routes.

In Mukuru kwa Njenga, attention remains on residents affected by flooding, with emergency teams still working to verify reports of missing persons and to determine the level of damage caused by the rising waters.

Across the affected regions, residents have been advised to stay alert due to continued unstable weather and rising water levels. Some households have been cut off after access roads were submerged, leaving them temporarily isolated.

Response teams are working together with other agencies to ensure quick action on reported cases, while authorities continue to monitor the weather closely as more rainfall is expected in some areas.

The total number of people affected and the full extent of damage has not yet been confirmed as assessments are still ongoing. Rescue teams remain on standby as they focus on saving lives and supporting affected families.

Kenya Red Cross has maintained that it remains ready for further search and rescue operations as rainfall continues in different parts of the country. It has also urged the public in flood-prone areas to follow official safety advice and report emergencies early.

Weather agencies have warned that continued rainfall could worsen the situation, especially in low-lying areas, and have called for heightened caution as monitoring efforts continue nationwide.