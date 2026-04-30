KPL club officials seek meeting with FKF President Hussein Mohammed

KPL club officials are now seeking an immediate meeting with Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed.

Officials from Kenya Premier League (KPL) clubs held a consultative meeting on Thursday in Nairobi to address key issues affecting the top tier of Kenyan football and resolved to request a prompt engagement with the embattled FKF president upon his return.

The federation president travelled to Vancouver, Canada, for the 76th FIFA Congress on April 30, 2026, alongside NEC member Charles Njagi, despite an attempt by some National Executive Committee (NEC) members to remove him from office. He dismissed the move as illegal, while the dissenting faction named FKF vice president McDonald Mariga as acting president, deepening the leadership crisis.

The club officials want urgent talks with Hussein focusing on league officiating, league structure and commercialisation, sponsorship deals, and club licensing and youth development. They are also pushing for compliance with FIFA licensing requirements, including mandatory women’s, youth, and U15 structures, as well as the establishment of a dedicated KPL youth league.

Officiating has emerged as a central concern, with allegations of match-fixing and rising criticism over refereeing standards. During the Mashemeji Derby, AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani had a heated exchange with match officials and FKF representatives, raising concerns about consistency and accountability. Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has also criticised FKF over poor officiating and declining league standards, following his team’s dropped points against Tusker in Kirinyaga and Bandari at Kasarani.

The meeting agreed that its resolutions will be compiled and formally submitted to the FKF General Secretary, who will brief the president ahead of the anticipated engagement.

The clubs reiterated their commitment to strengthening the league structure and ensuring future decisions reflect the collective interests of all stakeholders in Kenyan football.