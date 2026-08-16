Gor Mahia face Migori Youth in inaugural Green Legacy Cup at Nyayo
The charity match, organised by the ZamZam Foundation, kicks off at 3 pm and will serve as a final pre-season test for both sides ahead of the 2026/27 KPL season.
The charity match, organised by the ZamZam Foundation, kicks off at 3 pm and will serve as a final pre-season test for both sides ahead of the 2026/27 KPL season.
In a statement, FKF mourned the former coach, extending condolences to his family, friends, former players and everyone whose lives he touched through football.
Gor Mahia's 42-member travelling contingent, comprising 29 players and technical staff, departed in two batches due to limited flight availability.
The 45-year-old was sacked by the Brewers on February 17, 2026, ending an eight-year association with the club that began in 2018. Tusker replaced him with Frenchman Julien Mette, who joined from Congolese side AS Otoho after leaving Oyo for Nairobi.
The two were unveiled in Nairobi on Friday as Shabana, who finished fifth last season with 52 points after 34 matches, won only 14 fixtures while losing and drawing 10 games each.
Following a dispute ruled by FIFA’s Players’ Status Chamber, the case was partially decided in favour of the coach, ordering Bandari to pay USD 6,483.87 (about Sh837,067) in outstanding remuneration and USD 22,500 (about Sh2.9 million) as compensation for breach of contract, with all other claims dismissed.
Simiyu opened the scoring in the 24th minute, only for veteran Harambee Stars left-back Aboud Omar to equalise from a free-kick five minutes later.
Speaking on Radio Generation’s Saturday sports show, The Sports Garage, Otieno criticised league organisers and stressed the need to prioritise players, who he described as the most important part of the game.
AFC Leopards’ defeat handed Gor Mahia their 22nd Kenya Premier League title, further cementing their status as the most successful football club in Kenya’s history.
Making the revelations of Saturday via their website, the local football governing body said that it has taken disciplinary action against three match officials following a review of recent Kenya Premier League ( KPL) fixtures.
Kakamega Homeboyz (Abana be Ingo) held Gormahia ( K'ogalo) to what had seemed to be a futile affair, with no one letting go, although both teams showed great prowess in attack
Officials from Kenya Premier League (KPL) clubs held a consultative meeting on Thursday in Nairobi to address key issues affecting the top tier of Kenyan football and resolved to request a prompt engagement with the embattled FKF president upon his return.
In a statement on Saturday, ADAK maintained its position, pointing to unprofessionalism not only among the suspended KPL footballers but also among sportsmen and women in general.
Speaking in Nairobi exclusively to Radio Generation after the final whistle, the 12-time KPL champions' chairman said that after their Shield Cup exit, the only reasonable thing to do was to pile pressure on Gor Mahia.
Confirming the news via a statement sent on social media, Okere, who was appointed to his position during the 2017/2018 season, has not lived up to expectations despite his youthful approach to matters coaching.
Gor Mahia swept the January Coach and Player of the Month awards as Gabriel Akonnor and David Ochuoga drove an unbeaten run that opened a four-point SportPesa League lead.
The club praised Ndayarajigie for diligently steering the club to bag its maiden league trophy, and acknowledged his desire to pursue greener pastures and newer challenges.
Ovella Ochieng was the match winner for Nairobi United, who backed up their CAF Confederation Cup success over Uganda's NEC FC, with a massive three points on the road.
The long-term commitment that starts with 85 million in the first year, will steadily grow to 145 million by year 10 and will see the 18 participating clubs receive 60% of the sponsorship funds while the federation will receive 40% to run the top tie league.
The highlight of the day will certainly be in Nairobi at the Ulinzi Stadium as Gor Mahia take on champions-elect Kenya Police.