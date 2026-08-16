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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

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KPL

Bandari rope in two-time KPL-winning coach Okere
Sports

Bandari rope in two-time KPL-winning coach Okere

The 45-year-old was sacked by the Brewers on February 17, 2026, ending an eight-year association with the club that began in 2018. Tusker replaced him with Frenchman Julien Mette, who joined from Congolese side AS Otoho after leaving Oyo for Nairobi.

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FIFA orders Bandari to pay Borji, slapped with transfer ban
Sports

FIFA orders Bandari to pay Borji, slapped with transfer ban

Following a dispute ruled by FIFA’s Players’ Status Chamber, the case was partially decided in favour of the coach, ordering Bandari to pay USD 6,483.87 (about Sh837,067) in outstanding remuneration and USD 22,500 (about Sh2.9 million) as compensation for breach of contract, with all other claims dismissed.

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Gor Mahia Sweep January Awards
Sports

Gor Mahia Sweep January Awards

Gor Mahia swept the January Coach and Player of the Month awards as Gabriel Akonnor and David Ochuoga drove an unbeaten run that opened a four-point SportPesa League lead.

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KPL renamed 'Sportpesa League' in new sponsorship deal
Sports

KPL renamed 'Sportpesa League' in new sponsorship deal

The long-term commitment that starts with 85 million in the first year, will steadily grow to 145 million by year 10 and will see the 18 participating clubs receive 60% of the sponsorship funds while the federation will receive 40% to run the top tie league.

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