Egypt to play at World Cup without AFCON stars

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
Egypt to play at World Cup without AFCON stars
Salah was on the scoresheet for Egypt PHOTO/Gallo Images
In Summary

The stars, traditionally displayed above the national crest, symbolize Egypt's record seven AFCON titles and have become an iconic feature of the Pharaohs' jersey.

Egypt's men's national football team, the Pharaohs, have been ordered to remove the seven symbolic African Cup of Nations (AFCON) stars from their jerseys and will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup without them following a directive from world football governing body FIFA.

The stars, traditionally displayed above the national crest, symbolize Egypt's record seven AFCON titles and have become an iconic feature of the Pharaohs' jersey.

FIFA reportedly instructed the Egyptian Football Association to remove the stars before the country's opening Group G match against Belgium on Sunday in Seattle.

In addition to the removal of the stars, FIFA has also requested changes to the gold-coloured lettering and numbering on the kit.

The governing body wants Egypt to replace the gold design used for players' names and shirt numbers to ensure compliance with World Cup equipment and branding regulations.

The ruling means Egypt will take to the field in a modified version of their jersey, with one of the most recognizable symbols of their footballing history absent from football's biggest stage.

The decision has sparked debate among supporters, many of whom view the seven stars as a proud symbol of Egypt's dominance in African football. Egypt remains the most successful nation in AFCON history, having won the continental title seven times.

The side, captained by Mohamed Salah, has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.

Tags

Canada USA Egypt Mexico Mohammed Salah world cup The Pharaohs

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  8. 11
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz