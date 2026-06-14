Egypt to play at World Cup without AFCON stars

Egypt's men's national football team, the Pharaohs, have been ordered to remove the seven symbolic African Cup of Nations (AFCON) stars from their jerseys and will play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup without them following a directive from world football governing body FIFA.

The stars, traditionally displayed above the national crest, symbolize Egypt's record seven AFCON titles and have become an iconic feature of the Pharaohs' jersey.

FIFA reportedly instructed the Egyptian Football Association to remove the stars before the country's opening Group G match against Belgium on Sunday in Seattle.

In addition to the removal of the stars, FIFA has also requested changes to the gold-coloured lettering and numbering on the kit.

The governing body wants Egypt to replace the gold design used for players' names and shirt numbers to ensure compliance with World Cup equipment and branding regulations.

The ruling means Egypt will take to the field in a modified version of their jersey, with one of the most recognizable symbols of their footballing history absent from football's biggest stage.

The decision has sparked debate among supporters, many of whom view the seven stars as a proud symbol of Egypt's dominance in African football. Egypt remains the most successful nation in AFCON history, having won the continental title seven times.

The side, captained by Mohamed Salah, has been drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.