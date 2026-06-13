EPL referee Oliver to miss Ivory Coast opening game

World-Cup-2026 · Shadrack Andenga ·
EPL referee Oliver to miss Ivory Coast opening game
Referee Michael Oliver. PHOTO/Getty Images
In Summary

Fifa has said that the 41-year-old, who was due to officiate the Group E meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST, Monday), has been replaced by Frenchman Francois Letexier because of injury, but is expected to be available for selection "in the coming days".

English Premier League referee Michael Oliver has been ruled out of his first match at the 2026 World Cup, a group E match between the Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Monday.

Fifa has said that the 41-year-old, who was due to officiate the Group E meeting between Ivory Coast and Ecuador in Philadelphia on Sunday (00:00 BST, Monday), has been replaced by Frenchman Francois Letexier because of injury, but is expected to be available for selection "in the coming days".

For Monday's group E opener, Bary Beswick, Adam Nunn, Stuart Burt, and James Mainwaring were selected as assistant referees.

The Englishman has been a Premier League referee since 2010 and was promoted to UEFA's elite list of referees in 2018, officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, including the quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil, and Euro 2024.

There are 52 referees, 88 assistant referees, and 30 video match officials involved in the World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Tags

Canada EPL Mexico US UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 VAR Michael Oliver

Comments

0
Loading comments...

Enjoyed this story? Share it with a friend:

Popular picks

Readers’ Favourites

Stories readers have returned to the most on RGK.

  1. 4
    Sports

    Omanyala getting better as Kipyegon supreme in Shanghai

  2. 5
    Global Affairs

    Iran says US has responded to its latest peace proposal

  3. 6
    Global Affairs

    Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

  4. 7
    Global Affairs

    Trump escalates trade pressure on Europe, sets 25% tariff on imported cars and trucks

  5. 8
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie finally gets state recognition after public uproar

  6. 9
    Sports

    Skater Kiarie injured but wins double gold for Kenya in Egypt

  7. 10
    Global Affairs

    Germany says US troop withdrawal was expected as Trump signals more cuts

  8. 11
    News

    African health stakeholders protest against WHO's Pandemic Agreement

  9. 12
    Politics

    Matiang’i calls for rejection of Finance Bill, 2026, warns of rising insecurity

  10. 13
    Health and Wellness

    No Ebola case reported in Kenya, Duale says as screening intensifies

  11. 14
    Global Affairs

    Man accused of Trump dinner attack pleads not guilty in Washington court

  12. 15
    Global Affairs

    Trump announces US “Project Freedom” to escort ships in Strait of Hormuz