Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood,” Omar Artan speaks after US entry denial

Somali referee Omar Artan has broken his silence after being denied entry into the United States ahead of his expected World Cup assignment, saying he remains focused on his refereeing career despite the setback and will continue pushing for future opportunities at the highest level of football.

In a statement released on Tuesday, June 9, Artan said he is choosing to remain positive and shift his attention to upcoming challenges in his officiating journey, even after the travel disruption that prevented him from linking up with tournament preparations.

"Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood, and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career,' he said.

Artan also expressed appreciation to football governing bodies for their backing during the difficult moment, specifically thanking FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for their support.

"I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support, and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future," he added.

The 34-year-old referee also reached out to the wider football community, acknowledging messages of encouragement he received following reports of his denied entry.

He wished colleagues selected for the tournament success and said he looks forward to returning to major competitions in the future.

He added:

"I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup and I look forward to joining them again in future competitions,"

The development comes amid reports of tighter scrutiny affecting several individuals linked to the FIFA World Cup as they attempt to enter the United States.

In one of the widely reported cases, Iraqi striker Aymen Hussein was detained at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for questioning before later being cleared to enter the country.

However, Iraq’s team photographer, Talal Salah, was reportedly denied entry after undergoing extended screening by U.S. authorities.

Other national delegations have also reported strict entry procedures, with officials from Senegal and Uzbekistan said to have faced enhanced security checks, including detailed inspections on arrival.

Iran’s delegation has also been linked to visa and entry challenges, with some members reportedly denied access ahead of the tournament.

The incidents have drawn attention because FIFA had earlier assured participating teams and officials that travel arrangements into the United States would be smooth and well-coordinated.

However, U.S. authorities have maintained that all travelers, including players, staff, and officials, remain subject to individual security screening and admissibility checks upon arrival.