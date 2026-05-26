FIFA nullifies bid to suspend Hussein Mohammed and FKF officials

FIFA has dismissed attempts to remove Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed, Acting General Secretary Dennis Gicheru and National Executive Committee (NEC) member Abdullahi Yussuf Ibrahim, ruling that the process used to suspend them was not in line with the federation's constitution.

In a letter dated May 25, 2026, the world football governing body said it could not recognise decisions made by a section of FKF's NEC because the procedure failed to meet the requirements set out under Article 41 of the federation's constitution.

“FIFA therefore categorically rejects the procedure that has been followed in this matter,” the world football governing body said.

The dispute traces back to an April 24 NEC resolution that sought to compel the three officials to step aside over claims involving the alleged misappropriation of about Sh42 million connected to CHAN insurance funds and procurement-related concerns.

The same group of NEC members also moved to have FKF Deputy President McDonald Mariga take over as acting president while investigations were being conducted.

However, FIFA said any decision directing an official to step aside amounts to a provisional suspension and must follow clear constitutional procedures. These include issuing proper notice, meeting quorum requirements, observing voting rules and allowing affected officials an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

“These requirements are neither discretionary nor optional; they constitute fundamental guarantees of due process, legality and institutional integrity,” FIFA stated.

According to FIFA, actions taken outside the constitutional framework of the federation cannot be considered valid and cannot create legal consequences within FKF.

The row has sparked a series of legal and administrative disputes within Kenyan football. Soon after the suspensions were announced, the Sports Disputes Tribunal issued temporary orders halting their implementation and directed that the status quo be maintained as FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) reviewed the matter.

Hussein Mohammed has consistently denied the allegations against him, maintaining that no CHAN funds were lost. He has also argued that the insurance procurement process was carried out in accordance with CAF regulations.

While addressing the latest dispute, FIFA acknowledged that FKF has previously faced periods of instability and called on federation officials to exercise restraint and adhere strictly to the provisions of the FKF Constitution.

The ruling comes at a time of heightened tensions within Kenyan football, with recent disciplinary action against three referees who were sanctioned and demoted over poor officiating in SportPesa Premier League matches adding to concerns about governance within the game.