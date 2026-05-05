FKF assures parliament of AFCON 2027 readiness amid internal disputes

The Football Kenya Federation has assured Parliament that Kenya is on track to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), even as internal disputes within the federation raise concerns over governance and credibility.

Appearing before the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, FKF President Hussein Mohammed expressed confidence in the country’s level of preparedness, telling lawmakers that planning is progressing in line with continental requirements.

“I am pleased to report that Kenya’s preparations for the 2027 AFCON are in excellent shape, proceeding on schedule and fully aligned with CAF’s requirements and expectations,” he said.

The Committee, chaired by Dan Wanyama, had sought updates on Kenya’s readiness to co-host the tournament, amid heightened scrutiny over FKF’s internal wrangles.

Mohammed told the Committee that key frameworks necessary for hosting the tournament have already been put in place, including infrastructure upgrades, operational planning and coordination with co-host nations under the guidance of the Confederation of African Football.

“Kenya is ready. Our infrastructure is on track, our Local Organising Committee is operational, our Hosting Agreement is executed, and our planning is fully integrated with our co-hosts,” he said.

On medical preparedness, the FKF President assured legislators that Kenya has met CAF’s strict requirements, particularly in emergency response and healthcare systems.

He noted that the country has developed a comprehensive contingency framework to handle potential medical and security incidents during the tournament.

“Kenya’s emergency medical services framework for AFCON 2027 meets CAF’s mandatory standards,” Mohammed said.

He added that the system integrates government emergency services, CAF protocols, and venue operations into a unified and tested response mechanism.

“Kenya has fully developed a CAF-certified contingency management framework for AFCON 2027, integrating government emergency services, CAF protocols, and venue operations into a single, tested response architecture,” he stated.

Despite the assurances, Members of Parliament raised concerns over ongoing internal disputes within FKF, questioning whether the wrangles could undermine Kenya’s credibility as a host nation.

In response, Mohammed sought to allay fears, reiterating the federation’s commitment to stability and successful delivery of the continental showpiece.

“Kenya will host AFCON 2027 with honour, with excellence, and with full support of all institutions of government, football, and civil society, and FKF, under my leadership, is fully committed to that outcome,” he affirmed.

However, the Committee also heard a contrasting account from the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC), led by Vice President McDonald Mariga, which highlighted governance challenges within the federation.

The NEC cited lack of transparency, alleged mismanagement of public funds, irregular insurance arrangements linked to the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and questionable procurement of charter flights as key issues fueling the dispute.

According to documents presented to the Committee, there were concerns over the direct authorization of payments amounting to Sh42.7 million by the FKF President to an unlicensed entity, raising accountability questions.

The NEC recommended that officials facing conflict of interest concerns step aside to allow for independent investigations and restore credibility within the federation.

Lawmakers reiterated the seriousness of the issues, calling for a unified approach to resolve the standoff and safeguard Kenya’s preparations for AFCON 2027.

“These are weighty issues. We need a serious convergence to interrogate these issues,” Wanyama said.

The Committee resolved to convene a joint session bringing together both FKF leadership and NEC officials in a bid to address the disputes and ensure alignment ahead of the tournament.