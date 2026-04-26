FIFA writes to FKF seeking clarity over suspension of Hussein, top officials

FIFA has written to the Football Kenya Federation seeking explanations and documents over a resolution that asked FKF President Hussein Rashid Mohammed and two officials to step aside, saying it is assessing compliance with FKF statutes alongside the Confederation of African Football, with a submission deadline set for May 1, 2026.

In a letter dated April 26, FIFA said it had been informed that the FKF National Executive Committee had, “on or around 24 April 2026… adopted a resolution pursuant to which the FKF President, Mr Hussein Rashid Mohammed… and the Acting General Secretary, Mr Dennis Gicheru, were required to step aside from their respective functions on a provisional basis.”

The move effectively placed the top officials on temporary suspension, triggering scrutiny from both global and continental football bodies.

FIFA noted that it is “currently assessing this matter with a view to gaining a clear and accurate understanding of the circumstances surrounding the adoption of the Resolution, as well as its compliance with the FKF Statutes.”

The world governing body added that CAF is separately reviewing the case, including “the underlying elements and circumstances.”

As part of the review, FIFA has demanded detailed documentation from FKF to determine whether due process was followed. This includes clarification on “how the meeting at which the Resolution was allegedly adopted was convened, whether the applicable quorum and voting requirements were met,” and whether the affected officials were granted their right to be heard as required under Article 41 of the FKF statutes.

The global body further requested “a detailed written justification underlying the adoption of the Resolution, together with copies of all documents, records, correspondence or other materials” relied upon by the National Executive Committee.

Additional requirements include submission of meeting notices, agendas, attendance records, voting results, and any proposals that led to the motion for provisional dismissal.

FIFA emphasized that the matter is being treated with “due seriousness and attention,” underscoring concerns about governance and adherence to established statutes within the Kenyan football body.

The request for information comes amid heightened scrutiny of leadership disputes within FKF, with the provisional stepping aside of the president and senior officials raising questions over internal processes and compliance with governance rules.

FIFA has asked FKF to submit all requested documents by May 1, 2026, to facilitate what it described as a “comprehensive review” of the situation, signaling the possibility of further action depending on the findings of the joint FIFA-CAF assessment.