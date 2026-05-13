Trump arrives in Beijing for high-stakes talks with Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing for a closely watched meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in talks expected to focus on trade tensions, global conflicts, and rising rivalry between the two major powers.

Trump landed on Wednesday evening aboard Air Force One, stepping out in Beijing where he was received with a formal ceremony ahead of two days of high-level discussions. The visit comes at a sensitive moment in global politics, with both countries navigating strained relations and competing interests.

The two leaders are expected to address a wide range of issues, including tariffs, competition in technology, the war linked to Iran, and Washington’s position on Taiwan. The discussions also come as both governments face pressure over economic challenges and foreign policy decisions.

The trip marks Trump’s return to a more assertive China compared to his last visit in 2017, while he also faces growing scrutiny over US military actions in the Middle East. The visit was initially planned for March but was postponed due to the US and Israel’s war in Iran, which has continued to affect global energy and trade flows.

On arrival, Trump was welcomed by Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, a senior official in China’s leadership. The reception is being interpreted as a higher-level diplomatic gesture compared to his previous visit, when a lower-ranking official handled the arrival ceremony.

As a red carpet was laid out on the tarmac, Trump was seen alongside his son Eric Trump, as well as several prominent US business figures from the technology sector, including Tesla’s Elon Musk and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Ahead of the visit, Trump outlined his expectations on social media, saying:

"I will be asking President Xi, a Leader of extraordinary distinction, to 'open up' China so that these brilliant people can work their magic, and help bring the People's Republic to an even higher level," Trump said in a post on social media ahead of his landing.

He added that this would be his “very first request” when he meets the Chinese leader.

One of the key issues expected to dominate the talks is the war in Iran. China maintains close ties with Iran through long-standing political and economic relations, including oil trade, which has been disrupted due to pressure on shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz. The United States has also been urging Beijing to use its influence to shape Iran’s actions.

China remains Iran’s largest trading partner, a relationship that continues to play a major role in global energy and security dynamics.

Taiwan is also expected to feature in the discussions, with tensions continuing over its political status. The Trump administration has taken a mixed approach, approving a major arms deal with Taipei while also signaling limited willingness to commit to defending the island in the event of conflict with China.

Trade is expected to remain another central focus, with Trump likely to push for increased Chinese purchases of US agricultural products. In response, Beijing is expected to press Washington to ease tariffs on Chinese goods, as both sides try to balance competition with the need for economic stability.