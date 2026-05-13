CS Wahome slams Gachagua over attacks on Ruto during Africa Forward Summit

Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has launched a sharp attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following his criticism of President William Ruto and the government during the ongoing Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi.

Wahome on Wednesday accused Gachagua of underestimating the government’s ability to host more than 30 heads of state and government, saying his remarks had exposed him politically.

“The Hon Rigathi Gachagua, your recent criticism of the Government propelled by disbelief that H.E Dr William Ruto was able to host over 30 Heads of States and Governments has exposed you badly,” Wahome said.

She further described the former deputy president as “a walking time bomb,” warning that his continued attacks against Ruto would politically damage both himself and his allies.

“You will blow yourself and your team in an attempt to reach H.E Ruto. And make no mistake. That is an impossible mission,” she added.

Wahome also criticised Gachagua for remarks targeting international leaders including António Guterres and French President Emmanuel Macron.

“You criticize the UN Secretary General and President Macron in one statement and then tell us you are taking us Kenyans somewhere. Hapana!” she stated.

Her response followed a press briefing by Gachagua on Tuesday in which he urged Guterres and Macron to raise what he termed concerns over human rights, democracy and regional security with President Ruto.

Speaking as Nairobi hosted the Africa Forward Summit, Gachagua claimed the president was using the gathering of global leaders to seek political “affirmation” amid mounting domestic criticism.

“We thank the UN Secretary General for coming to Nairobi so that we address him from here on the danger that the Horn of Africa faces courtesy of his host Mr William Ruto,” Gachagua said.

The former deputy president accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of political intolerance and alleged the country risks instability ahead of the 2027 General Election.

“Mr Guterres, be informed that President William Ruto is the greatest threat to Kenyan democracy and human rights violations,” he claimed.

Gachagua also alleged Kenya had become “a global hub for abductions and human trafficking,” accusing the state of targeting asylum seekers and foreign nationals in what he described as transnational repression.

The escalating public exchange reflects deepening political divisions within the ruling coalition as tensions continue to rise ahead of the next election cycle.