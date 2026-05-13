Two Nairobi Water staff charged over Sh15 million salary fraud using fake certificates

Two individuals accused of using fake academic papers to land jobs and earn millions in public institutions have denied the charges before a Nairobi court, as anti-corruption investigators widened efforts against document fraud in government offices.

Joshua Attuah Omia and Thomas Mbonje Bandari appeared before the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court, where they denied charges linked to allegations that they used forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificates to secure employment at the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company and later earned salaries and benefits running into millions of shillings.

Court documents indicate that the two are accused of presenting forged KCSE certificates as genuine documents issued by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) in order to gain employment. Investigators say the alleged fraud enabled them to draw public funds through salaries and benefits over a period of time.

After completing investigations, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission submitted the files to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved charges of forgery, uttering a false document and fraudulent acquisition of public property against the two officials.

Prosecutors further allege that Omia received Sh5,909,037.10 in salaries from the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, while Bandari is said to have earned Sh9,485,177.96 under the same arrangement.

The two were later arraigned in court, where they denied all charges.

The court released each suspect on a cash bail of Sh300,000 or an alternative bond of Sh1 million with a surety of a similar amount. The matter will be mentioned for directions on May 26, 2026.

In a separate case, Silas Musasa Masambu of Kaimosi Friends University is facing similar charges involving alleged use of forged academic documents to gain employment in a public university.

Investigators say Masambu allegedly falsified a Diploma certificate said to have been issued by Kenya College of Commerce, as well as a Bachelor of Business Administration degree allegedly from Zetech University.

Authorities say he used the documents to secure employment at the university, where he is alleged to have earned salaries totaling Sh2,511,672. He was arrested at his home in Cheptulu, Vihiga County, and later processed at Kakamega Police Station.

Masambu is expected to appear before the Kakamega Law Courts on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, where he will face charges of forgery, uttering a false document and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said the arrests form part of ongoing action against the growing trend of fake academic qualifications being used to gain entry into public service and access state funds.

“In addition to pursuing criminal prosecution, the Commission will institute civil proceedings to recover salaries, benefits, and other emoluments unlawfully obtained through the use of fraudulent academic qualifications,” the agency explained.

The Commission has in recent months stepped up investigations targeting individuals suspected of using forged certificates to secure jobs, promotions and financial benefits in public institutions, with authorities warning that more prosecutions are expected as verification of academic papers continues.