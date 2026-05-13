Sh876m smartphone project for health workers under scrutiny as devices fail

Allegations of widespread device failure have rocked a key digital health programme after MPs told a parliamentary committee that most smartphones issued to Community Health Promoters are not functioning as intended.

The concerns were raised during a sitting of the National Assembly Committee on Health held at Bunge Towers on Tuesday, where the State Department for Medical Services appeared to defend its budget proposals for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The session, chaired by Seme MP Dr James Nyikal, focused on the government’s use of digital tools to support Universal Health Coverage, with particular attention on smartphones distributed to frontline health workers across the country.

The Ministry of Health rolled out the devices in late 2023, targeting about 100,000 Community Health Promoters to support data entry, patient registration, and reporting through the Electronic Community Health Information System.

However, the discussion took a critical turn after Medical Services Principal Secretary Dr Ouma Oluga informed the committee that the department was prioritising the settlement of Sh876.9 million in pending bills linked to the procurement of the smartphones.

The explanation drew strong concern from MPs, who questioned why the government was moving to clear payments while there were growing complaints that many of the devices were no longer operational.

Kisumu Central MP Oron Joshua and Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino said feedback from community health workers showed that a large number of the phones had broken down or were unable to support basic reporting functions.

Nyeri Town MP Mathenge Duncan and Samburu Woman Representative Lenguris Pauline also echoed the concerns, saying they had received consistent complaints from health workers at the grassroots level.

“I interact with the CHPs, including recently, and I confirm that over 60 per cent of the phones distributed to the grassroots health workers do not work. Most of them say they cannot even log on to the gadgets where they are supposed to provide reports,” said Hon. Oron.

Committee Chairperson Dr Nyikal said Parliament would not approve further funding for the programme until the ministry accounts for the performance and condition of the devices already issued.

“Kenyans need value for their money. We cannot allocate more money for the ministry to buy smartphones that did not work,” said Hon. Nyikal.

In response, PS Oluga told the committee that the ministry had taken note of the concerns and would provide full documentation as well as carry out an assessment of the devices.

“We will provide the necessary documents to the Committee, including conducting an assessment of the performance of the phones,” said PS Oluga.

The committee is now expected to review a detailed report from the ministry before making any further decisions on funding for the digital health programme, which remains central to the rollout of community-level healthcare services under Universal Health Coverage.