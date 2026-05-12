DCI links Nakuru pastor murder to violent robbery gang

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has revealed new findings linking a feared criminal gang to the killing of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari, who was attacked on the night of Sunday, May 3 at PCEA Tabuga Church in Nakuru North Sub-County, as detectives expand investigations into a wider wave of violent robberies in the region.

In a statement released on Tuesday, May 12, the DCI said forensic and intelligence work has now tied the murder to a gang that has been under watch since 2022 and is believed to have carried out armed robberies across Nakuru County and nearby areas.

"Through sustained forensic and intelligence-driven investigations, detectives have firmly linked the incident to a notorious criminal gang first profiled in July 2022.

"The gang is known for carrying out violent armed robberies using an L1A1 firearm while disguised in security forces attire. The firearm in question was recovered by police in 2024," the statement read.

Investigators said the same group is also suspected of staging another robbery just two days before the killing of the cleric.

"The same gang has also been connected to a violent robbery on the night of May 1, 2026, during which Sh600,000 was transferred from a victim's bank account to mobile numbers associated with the group," the statement added.

Police further noted that they are now reviewing whether the gang could be behind a string of recent attacks reported in Nakuru and surrounding areas, pointing to a possible pattern of coordinated crimes.

"Detectives are also investigating a pattern of violent attacks and robberies within Nakuru County and its environs. It is suspected that the same gang is behind several of these incidents," the statement further read.

According to the DCI, scientific tests are ongoing to strengthen the case and place suspects at the exact scene of the crime.

"Advanced forensic examinations, including scientific analysis aimed at placing the suspects at the crime scene, are still ongoing to build a robust case for prosecution," the statement concluded.

The update comes amid rising public concern over the killing, which has triggered calls for faster action and transparency as investigations continue.