Kioni warns economic strain and political rivalry could trigger voter backlash in 2027

Jubilee Deputy Party Leader Jeremiah Kioni has urged political parties to work together, warning that continued division could worsen economic strain and deepen frustration among young people ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Tuesday, Kioni said political rivalry without cooperation risks increasing public anger, especially among youths facing unemployment and rising living costs.

The former Ndaragwa MP said opposition leaders must allow space for differing views and avoid dismissing others in coalition discussions.

“That makes you a leader, but when you are outright dismissive of any other person’s view, it doesn’t make you a better leader,” he said.

Kioni’s remarks come amid tensions within opposition formations, including internal disputes in ODM that have drawn attention to Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and shifting political alignments.

He said leaders should draw lessons from past political leadership styles, including those of former President Mwai Kibaki and opposition leader Raila Odinga, noting that consultation helped build stronger coalitions.

Kioni praised Raila Odinga’s approach in Azimio coalition meetings, saying leaders engaged in long discussions before agreeing on shared positions that were later communicated publicly.

He said such practices ensured unity even after disagreements.

The Jubilee official said opposition leaders must avoid dominating coalition spaces and instead ensure all partners feel included.

He warned that a divided opposition could hand the government an easy path to victory in 2027, even if citizens remain dissatisfied.

Kioni said Kenya’s economic pressure, including high living costs, unemployment, and rising taxes, was driving frustration, especially among young people.

Food prices, rent, healthcare, and education costs, he noted, continue to strain households as inflation reduces purchasing power.

He added that Kenya’s economic growth had slowed compared to regional neighbours.

“We are now growing at four point something percent GDP, the same level with Somalia,” he said.

He contrasted this with Rwanda and Tanzania, which he said were recording higher growth rates.

Kioni said improving the situation requires political cooperation between rival blocs.

“You need to make sure that the two political blocs(United opposition and Linda Mwananchi) in this country come closer, not far apart,” he said.

He warned that failure to build unity after the 2027 elections could trigger renewed public anger.

“If we now think that you win elections 2027 with the kind of paralysis that we had in 2022, then I can tell you we are going to be singing another one term, he concluded.”