Jubilee picks Wilson Kigwa as Ol Kalou by-election candidate ahead of July vote

Political activity in Ol Kalou is gaining momentum ahead of the parliamentary by-election set for July 16, 2026, as parties confirm candidates and prepare for a competitive race to replace the late MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.

The Jubilee Party has entered the contest with Wilson Kigwa as its chosen candidate following internal consultations, while rival parties have also lined up their nominees in what is expected to be a tightly contested vote.

In its statement issued on May 12, 2026, Jubilee said the selection of its candidate followed structured consultations involving its National Elections Board and other party organs after receiving applications from several aspirants.

“The party received applications from several qualified and committed aspirants from across the constituency, demonstrating the continued confidence that the people of Ol Kalou have in the Jubilee Party and its vision for the future of our nation,” the statement said.

The party further confirmed that consensus had been reached after internal engagement with aspirants who met the requirements under its nomination process.

“Through our party’s constitution, the guidance of the National Elections Board and other relevant party organs, and in consultation with the aspirants who qualified, the party has settled on Eng. Wilson Kigwa who will now fly the party flag in the forthcoming by-election,” the statement added.

With the decision made, Jubilee has declared full readiness for campaigns, saying its structures are already being activated across the constituency.

“As a party, we wish to affirm that it is now all systems go for Jubilee in Ol Kalou,” the statement read.

The party added that it will roll out an intensive grassroots campaign strategy aimed at strengthening its presence in the area and communicating its political message.

“Jubilee Party remains stronger, more focused, and more prepared than ever before. We are fully mobilized and ready to engage the people of Ol Kalou with a message of hope, development, unity, and accountable leadership,” the statement said.

The Ol Kalou seat fell vacant after the death of David Njuguna Kiaraho on March 29, 2026, at Nairobi Hospital, where he had been undergoing treatment.

Following the vacancy, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula officially declared the seat open, triggering preparations for the by-election in Nyandarua County.

Kiaraho had served as Ol Kalou MP since 2013 under the Jubilee Party and successfully defended his seat in both the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

As Jubilee moves into campaign mode, other political parties have also confirmed their participation in the race, setting the stage for a multi-party contest.

The United Democratic Alliance has fronted Samuel Muchina Nyagah after a nomination exercise that attracted more than 10 aspirants, while DCP party has settled on Sammy Kamau Ngotho through its internal processes.

Smaller political formations, including Safina Party and The Service Party, have also expressed interest in the seat, adding to the growing competition.

Jubilee has maintained that it will rely on its historical presence in the constituency and its organisational strength to push for victory.

“We do not take for granted the trust the people of Ol Kalou have continuously placed in our party,” the statement said.

“It is important to remember that the late Honorable Member of Parliament served under the Jubilee Party ticket, and we remain committed to protecting and advancing the legacy of service, development, and people centered leadership that he stood for.”

The statement was signed by Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta, who emphasized that the party will intensify mobilisation efforts in the coming days as the campaign period takes shape.