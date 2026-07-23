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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

parliamentary by-election

Oburu to Gachagua: Drop the fight, you already won
Politics

Oburu to Gachagua: Drop the fight, you already won

Oburu said it was difficult to understand why Gachagua still appeared unhappy after his side emerged victorious. He recalled that the former Deputy President had warned that the by-election would be stolen, but said the declaration of the results had proved those fears wrong.

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