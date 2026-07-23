IEBC gazettes Sammy Waweru as Ol Kalou MP
The gazettement brings to a close an election that drew countrywide attention and unfolded amid political rivalry, violence and claims of voter intimidation.
The gazettement brings to a close an election that drew countrywide attention and unfolded amid political rivalry, violence and claims of voter intimidation.
Muchina said President Ruto commended him for conducting what he described as an issue-based campaign that promoted respectful politics
Oburu said it was difficult to understand why Gachagua still appeared unhappy after his side emerged victorious. He recalled that the former Deputy President had warned that the by-election would be stolen, but said the declaration of the results had proved those fears wrong.
The visit comes a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Sammy Douglas Waweru the winner of the hotly contested race, handing DCP its first parliamentary seat since the party was formed.
Addressing supporters after he was declared the winner, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate first thanked God, saying the journey to Parliament had only been possible through divine favour despite the obstacles he encountered.
The exercise is now taking place at polling stations across the constituency under the watch of candidates' agents, accredited observers and the media before results are forwarded for constituency tallying.
IEBC said the vote counting process would begin immediately after polling closed at 5 pm, with presiding officers opening ballot boxes and counting votes at polling stations in full view of agents, observers and the media.
The DCP leader called on the Inspector General of Police to act immediately, urged election observers and the media to closely monitor the exercise, and warned against any attempts to undermine the integrity of the poll
The violence, which unfolded during the final hours of polling, came amid heightened political tensions and followed allegations by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that there were attempts to interfere with the electoral process
Speaking after accompanying Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Waweru to cast his ballot on Thursday, Methu said the electoral process had so far been peaceful and well managed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
His response followed allegations by DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala, who claimed some security officers were moving around polling areas in civilian clothes and in vehicles without number plates with the aim of intimidating voters.
The former Deputy President also commended young people who had accompanied elderly voters to polling stations, saying they had demonstrated responsibility by ensuring older members of the community were able to participate in the election.
Speaking in Ol Kalou while touring polling stations on Thursday, Malala said voting had generally begun peacefully, with residents turning out in large numbers despite earlier concerns over alleged intimidation. He, however, noted that some elderly voters were taking longer to be identified by the KIEMS kits, slowing the voting process.
The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) toned down the involvement of government officials in its campaigns after criticism over alleged voter bribery. Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries, who had actively participated earlier, stepped back from campaign activities from last Thursday.
Speaking during the launch of the commission's 2022 pre-election dispute resolution publications, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission had already dispatched investigators to probe a series of alleged breaches of the Electoral Code of Conduct ahead of the July 16 by-election.
The announcement comes as preparations for the by-election gain momentum following the death of Ol Kalou MP David Kiaraho on March 29, 2026.
Jubilee Party has selected Wilson Kigwa as its candidate for the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election after internal consultations and nominations. The party says it will campaign on unity, development and accountable leadership.