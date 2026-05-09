Samuel Muchina wins UDA ticket for Ol Kalou by-election

Samuel Muchina Nyaga will fly the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) flag in the forthcoming Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election after edging out nine rivals in a tightly fought nomination exercise that now sets the stage for an intense political showdown in Nyandarua County.

The ruling party confirmed Muchina’s victory in a statement shared on X on Saturday, saying he had secured the nomination ahead of the July 16, 2026, by-election.

“Congratulations, Samuel Muchina Nyagah, on your nomination to carry the UDA flag for the Ol Kalou by-election scheduled for Thursday, 16th July 2026,” the party stated.

According to results announced by the party, Muchina received 3,221 votes while his closest challenger, George Wambugu Kanuri, garnered 3,077 votes in the highly competitive contest.

Peter Njoroge Mugo came third after getting 1,049 votes. Mary Nyokabi Kamau received 406 votes while Peter Chuchu Njuguna got 158 votes.

Maina Kiambati secured 96 votes, Joseph Ndirangu received 90 votes, Ezekiah Kamweru got 66 votes, Daniel Ndungu garnered 52 votes and Stanley Mwangi managed 43 votes.

UDA National Elections Board member Jimmy Kahindi handed over the nomination certificate to Muchina during an event at Mumbi Primary School.

The nomination exercise had earlier been postponed after the party initiated consultations with aspirants and supporters over the process.

With the primaries now complete, political campaigns are expected to intensify as parties position themselves for the highly anticipated by-election.

The Ol Kalou race is already attracting attention across the Mt Kenya region, where UDA is expected to face competition from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

DCP is scheduled to hold its own nominations on Saturday, May 9, 2026, after formally notifying the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of the planned exercise.

In a letter dated April 27, 2026, and signed by secretary general Hezron Obaga, the party said voting would take place from 6am to 5pm in all gazetted polling stations within Ol Kalou Constituency.

The party further stated that the exercise would be conducted in accordance with electoral laws and its nomination regulations.

DCP also said it would submit a complete list of polling stations to the IEBC and requested confirmation from the commission upon receipt of the notice.

“The party remains committed to upholding transparency, fairness, and credibility throughout the nomination process,” the letter reads.