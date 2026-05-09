Murkomen pins hopes on Gen-Z police officers to tackle rising goon violence

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Murkomen pins hopes on Gen-Z police officers to tackle rising goon violence
Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen speaking during an interactive session with the staff and leadership at the National Police College at Kiganjo Main Campus on May 7, 2026. PHOTO/MINA
In Summary

The National Police College, Kiganjo, also disclosed that 54 trainees had been dismissed from the training programme that started in September last year.

The government is looking to a new generation of young police officers to help deal with rising insecurity and politically sponsored gangs as the country slowly enters a heated political period ahead of the next elections.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said the Gen-Z officers currently training at the National Police College in Kiganjo would play a major role in confronting criminal gangs and strengthening security across the country once they graduate in three months.

Speaking during a basic assessment exercise at the college on Thursday, Murkomen said the youthful recruits bring fresh energy and skills that are needed in modern policing.

“I want you to know that we have been praying to have you,” said Murkomen, adding that the country had not undertaken police recruitment in the last five years.

“With the kind of energy you have, I don’t think our goons will be able to survive,” he added.

His remarks come at a time when the country has witnessed growing concerns over politically sponsored violence and the use of gangs during political activities.

The National Police College, Kiganjo, also disclosed that 54 trainees had been dismissed from the training programme that started in September last year.

According to records from the institution, 18 trainees were removed after becoming pregnant, another 18 were dismissed over forged academic certificates, while two were found with fake identity documents.

The college further said two trainees were removed because of medical conditions, three over disciplinary matters, 10 due to previous criminal convictions, while one withdrew on medical grounds because of illness.

The institution is currently training about 4,000 recruits.

Murkomen, who was accompanied by Inspector General Douglas Kanja and Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat, also announced plans to transform the Kiganjo Police Training College into a fully fledged police university.

He said the planned institution would become a regional centre for police training and research through partnerships with international policing institutions and exchange programmes involving officers from different African countries and beyond.

The Interior CS said the current nine-month police training programme is no longer enough to prepare officers for the changing nature of crime and security threats.

He noted that modern crimes are becoming more advanced and increasingly driven by technology, forcing security agencies to change how they train officers.

“The nature of crime has evolved over the years. It is becoming increasingly sophisticated, borderless and technology-driven, and because of this, we must be ready,” he said.

Murkomen said the government has already started reforms within the National Police Service, including changes to police training to cover cybercrime, forensic investigations and technology-based policing methods.

He added that part of the reforms includes the rollout of Integrated Command, Communication and Control Centres across the country under the police digital transformation programme.

Inspector General Kanja described Kiganjo Police College as one of the key pillars of the National Police Service, saying the institution has continued to shape disciplined officers over the years.

“This college is one of the bedrocks of our National Police Service, where the potential of young Kenyan men and women is moulded into disciplined, professional and patriotic officers,” he said.

Kanja also revealed that the government had recently established another police college in Meru, which will operate using the same standards and training model as Kiganjo.

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