CS Murkomen flags illegal mining after deadly West Pokot shaft collapse

Cabinet Secretary for Interior and National Administration Kipchumba Murkomen has raised alarm over unsafe and unregulated mining activities following a fatal mine collapse in Romos area, West Pokot County, where several people are feared dead after being trapped underground.

The incident happened on Thursday evening at an informal gold mining site in Romos Hills, Kacheliba Constituency, when a mining shaft suddenly caved in while workers were inside. The collapse left miners trapped as rescue teams rushed to the scene to begin emergency operations.

Security officers, residents and humanitarian teams spent Friday combing through the debris in efforts to rescue survivors and recover those who died. The Kenya Red Cross joined the operation as authorities worked to manage the unfolding crisis.

“So far, 11 casualties have been reported, including 3 critically injured individuals referred to Kapenguria Referral Hospital,” the Kenya Red Cross stated during the operation.

Local reports indicated that many miners may have been inside the shaft when it collapsed, raising fears that the number of victims could rise. Several survivors were pulled out and taken to nearby health facilities, while authorities suspended mining activities at the site to prevent further danger.

Addressing the incident, Murkomen linked the tragedy to the dangers of illegal mining, warning that such activities continue to put lives at risk even as peace efforts in the region take root.

“We celebrate the return of peace and security in West Pokot County, and we are making deliberate and targeted efforts to sustain the gains,” he said.

“Despite these gains, illegal and unregulated mining activities still pose security and safety threats, with the latest tragedy claiming lives and causing injuries in the Romos and Morita areas,” Murkomen added.

The Interior CS said the government will work together with the Ministry of Mining and county leadership to enforce proper regulation and restore order in mining zones to prevent similar disasters.

He urged those engaged in mining to follow safety rules and avoid risky informal operations that continue to endanger lives. Murkomen also extended condolences to families affected and wished those injured a quick recovery.

Later, he attended a thanksgiving and fundraising event at Dini ya Roho Mafuta Pole ya Africa church in Sakale, West Pokot County, where he praised religious leaders for supporting peacebuilding and community development initiatives.

The incident has renewed calls from residents and stakeholders for stricter regulation of artisanal mining, including licensing, safety training, and stronger enforcement in high-risk areas.

Murkomen also commended local administrators, security agencies, and community elders for their cooperation in maintaining calm, noting that sustained collaboration remains key in addressing insecurity and illegal firearms in the region.