Free ID replacement window extended to October 2026

Kenyans seeking to replace lost identity cards or correct their personal details will continue to do so without paying fees until October 30, 2026, after the government extended the waiver through a Gazette notice.

The decision was formalised in Gazette Notice dated April 30, 2026 where Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revised the Registration of Persons Rules to define a new six-month window running from April 30 to October 30, 2026. The amendment replaces the earlier provision that tied the waiver to a general six-month period from the start date of the rules.

“Rule 13 of the Registration of Persons Rules is amended in sub-rule (2), by deleting the words 'a period of six months, with effect from the date of commencement of these rules' and substituting therefor the expression 'the period commencing on the 30th April. 2026 and ending on October 30, 2026'.”

The waiver was first introduced in 2025, removing the Sh1,000 charge for duplicate identity cards and changes to personal records. At the time, the notice indicated that the exemption would apply for six months from when the rules took effect.

The measure was part of a broader plan by President William Ruto to widen access to national identification. When announcing the policy on October 4, 2025, he said it would help ensure that more Kenyans are not excluded from essential services due to lack of an ID.

“We will make sure no one is denied the opportunity to register as a voter because of a lack of an identification card,” he said.

He noted that the move would also play a role in increasing voter registration as the country prepares for the 2027 General Election.

By setting specific dates, the latest notice gives clear guidance to both the public and registration offices on the duration of the waiver. Applicants now have up to the end of October to replace damaged or lost identity cards or update their personal information at no cost.