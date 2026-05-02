Former President Uhuru insists he will stay active in party politics

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again defended his continued role in Jubilee Party affairs, brushing off renewed pressure for him to exit the political scene and insisting he still has the right to speak and support the party he identifies with.

He made the remarks on Friday, May 1, through a phone call during a homecoming event held in Narok County for Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta, which also formed part of the Maa Delegates Conference bringing together party leaders and supporters.

Uhuru said his involvement in politics has not ended with his exit from office, arguing that he remains a committed member of Jubilee and is entitled to defend it under the Constitution.

“Truly, I have the right to defend my party. I am not seeking any position, but I am a Jubilee member in every sense—by circumstance, by resources, and by blood,” President Uhuru said.

He dismissed claims that he should keep off political matters, saying he is often targeted even in ordinary social settings.

“Why do they always want me to remain silent? They do not even want me at weddings and funerals of friends. They just want me to remain quiet like a dumb person,” Uhuru lamented.

The former Head of State further questioned why former leaders are expected to stay silent, contrasting the treatment with past administrations.

“When I talk just a little, they start shouting, telling me to retire and go home. Why didn’t they tell Moi to retire and go home?” he posed.

Uhuru also pointed to other democracies, saying former leaders continue engaging in political discourse without restriction, citing Barack Obama as an example.

“If you go to America, people like Obama still defend their parties. Why should I be told that I cannot speak or contribute anything? Everyone has a democratic right under our Constitution to protect their rights,” he said.

He accused the current administration, led by his former deputy, of interfering with political parties and weakening opposition space, warning that such actions threaten multiparty democracy.

“They are not only interfering with Jubilee, but they are also after other parties. They want to close all of them down. This is against multipartism,” he said.

During the same gathering, Uhuru endorsed former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i as Jubilee’s preferred presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

Senior Jubilee leaders present, including Jeremiah Kioni, also aligned with Uhuru’s remarks and indicated plans for political cooperation with other formations ahead of the polls.

Matiang’i, in his remarks, said the political pressure facing the party had revealed deeper intentions within the political system.

“Now I know why they were pushing us. I now know they intended to interfere with our party. I want to tell you that when we get to power, we will change some of these things that are being done by this administration,” Matiang’i said.