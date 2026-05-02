E-waste levels climb as Kenya struggles with recycling capacity

The growing number of unused and discarded electronic devices across Kenya has reached a new peak, with fresh data showing a continued surge in waste linked to phones, home appliances and computer equipment.

The increase has triggered concern over how the country is handling broken and outdated gadgets that are increasingly ending up in dumpsites and informal recycling points.

Latest figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show that electronic waste rose by 4.5 percent in 2025, reaching 55,956 metric tons, compared to 53,559 metric tons the previous year. The trend reflects a steady climb from 48,461 tonnes recorded in 2021, pointing to a growing challenge in managing discarded electronics.

Small household and consumer appliances accounted for the biggest share of the waste stream. Items such as microwave ovens, electric kettles, radios, toys and medical equipment increased by 11.2 percent to stand at 21,942 tonnes, making them the leading source of e-waste.

Equipment used for cooling and heating, including refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners, contributed 10,996 tonnes. Meanwhile, small information and communication devices such as mobile phones, computers, routers and printers added another 6,608 tonnes to the total.

The rising volumes have raised alarm over the environmental and health dangers associated with improper disposal. When electronics are burned or broken down using unsafe methods, they release harmful substances that can contaminate air, soil and water sources.

“The total e-waste generated increased by 4.5 percent to 55,956 metric tons in 2025…electronic waste from small equipment increased by 11.2 percent to 21,942 metric tons in 2025,” KNBS said in its Economic Survey 2026.

Electronic waste refers to devices that are no longer functional, have become outdated or are simply discarded by users. Experts say the rise is being driven by increased access to digital devices, shorter product lifespans and limited repair services, which make replacement easier than repair.

Health warnings around e-waste are also growing. The World Health Organisation notes that unsafe handling practices such as open burning or chemical processing can release as many as 1,000 toxic substances, including lead, mercury, cadmium and flame retardants.

These substances have been linked to serious health effects such as cancer, respiratory illnesses like asthma and chronic lung disease, complications during pregnancy, birth defects and reduced cognitive development in children.

Kenya’s dependence on imported electronics is also seen as a key factor behind the rising waste levels. About 70 percent of electronic equipment used locally is brought in from abroad, with a large share being second-hand or near the end of its usable life.

Many of these devices arrive through resale markets in countries such as the United States and United Kingdom, while others are brought in as donations but quickly become unusable due to age or poor condition.

Despite the growing challenge, formal recycling systems remain limited. Estimates from the ICT Authority indicate that less than five percent of electronic waste is collected and processed through structured recycling channels, leaving most of it to informal handlers.

In an effort to address the problem, authorities have introduced new controls targeting older imports. The government has restricted the entry of electronics older than 12 years unless they are destined for approved refurbishment facilities or museums.

Draft rules released in November also outline conditions under which electronic equipment is classified as waste. These include devices that have remained unused for more than a year, those that fail functionality tests, or equipment considered too expensive to repair.