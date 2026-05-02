Landslide blocks Iten–Kabarnet Road near Kolol after heavy rains

A section of the Iten–Kabarnet Road has been rendered impassable after a landslide struck near Kolol following days of heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, disrupting movement and forcing motorists to divert from the busy route.

The Kenya National Highways Authority confirmed the incident on Saturday, saying the affected stretch has been fully blocked, leading to a temporary disruption of traffic as teams work to clear the debris and reopen the road.

In a traffic update shared on its official X account, the authority said restoration works are already ongoing, with engineers and response teams deployed to the scene in a bid to restore normal traffic flow as soon as possible.

Motorists who had not yet started their journeys were advised to use an alternative route passing through Iten, Eldoret, Eldama Ravine, and Kabarnet to avoid delays and ensure safety while repairs continue.

"We urge road users to exercise caution and strictly follow instructions from police officers and traffic marshals deployed at the site to ensure safety," KeNHA said in a statement on X.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and will issue further updates as necessary as work continues."

The authority also thanked road users for their patience and cooperation as efforts continue to restore normal movement along the affected section of the highway.