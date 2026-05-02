Man sentenced to death for killing four toddlers in Kampala nursery attack

A man has been handed the death sentence after a court in Uganda found him guilty of killing four toddlers inside a nursery school in Kampala, in a case that has shocked the country and drawn widespread anger from the public.

The ruling was delivered after a trial linked to a brutal attack that took place on 2 April at the Ggaba Early Childhood Development Program, where four children aged between one and two years were stabbed to death in what prosecutors described as a deliberate and planned act.

The victims were Eteku Gideon, Keisha Agenorwoth, Sseruyange Ignatius and Odeke Ryan.

The accused, Christopher Okello Onyum, 38, who holds both Ugandan and US citizenship, was sentenced by the High Court sitting within the same community where the killings happened. He has 14 days to challenge the decision through an appeal.

Court records showed that Onyum entered the nursery before attacking the toddlers with a kitchen knife, leaving staff and the local community in shock. Prosecutors told the court that he later admitted to the killings, describing them as a “human sacrifice” he believed would make him wealthy.

During the proceedings, he later changed his position and denied any intentional wrongdoing. He told the court that he was not mentally stable at the time of the attack and argued that he was not able to form intent to commit murder, asking to be cleared on grounds of insanity.

The court rejected that defence. Justice Alice Komuhangi Khauka said Onyum was in full control of his actions during the attack and ruled that he understood what he was doing at the time.

Delivering the sentence, the judge said Onyum’s behaviour showed clear awareness of his actions, stating that he was "very sane" on the day of the attack.

She then ruled, "I hereby sentence him to such a death," as members of the public who had gathered for the hearing reacted loudly in approval.

In her remarks, Justice Khauka described the nature of the attack as extremely cruel, saying, "He targeted them in their defenceless state and went ahead to slaughter them like animals... and had no fear, no shame, no consideration for human life," according to AFP news agency.

She also noted the lack of remorse from the accused during the trial, adding, "I have also considered that the convict has not shown any remorse at all, because I would have at least expected an apology from him to the families of the babies."

The prosecution presented evidence from 18 witnesses during the trial. This included forensic findings, digital records and eyewitness accounts. Investigators said DNA evidence linked Onyum to the handle of the knife used in the killings. CCTV footage also tracked his movements before and after the attack, while call data placed him at the scene.

Two daycare workers also testified in court, saying they directly saw him attacking the children inside the facility.

Uganda still retains capital punishment in law, but executions are rarely carried out, with the last known case recorded in 2005. Onyum now awaits the outcome of any appeal he may file within the 14-day legal window.