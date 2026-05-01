Water crisis hits Nairobi estates after major pipeline burst

A major water supply disruption has hit several parts of Nairobi after a key transmission pipeline burst in Gigiri, cutting off supply to multiple residential and commercial areas.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company said the interruption was caused by a major rupture along the NCT–Kigoro–Gigiri–Kabete pipeline, a critical line feeding water to the Kabete reservoirs.

The outage has affected a wide swathe of the city, including Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upperhill, Ngong Road, Madaraka, Nairobi West, Uthiru, Karen, Kibera and Lang’ata, among other surrounding areas.

The utility said the incident had disrupted supply to all zones dependent on the Kabete reservoirs, triggering immediate response measures to restore services.

“Repair works are currently underway, with teams from Athi Water Works Development Agency (AWWDA) and Nairobi Water on site working to restore supply,” the company said.

Water supply is expected to resume by 6 am on Saturday, May 2, 2026, according to the utility.

The disruption has forced residents and businesses in affected areas to ration available water supplies, raising concerns over short-term shortages, especially in high-density estates and commercial hubs.

To mitigate the impact, Nairobi Water has advised residents to use available water sparingly as repair works continue.

“Residents are advised to use available water sparingly,” the company said, urging households and businesses to conserve supplies during the outage.

The utility has also activated emergency response measures, including the deployment of water bowsers to serve priority needs.

Customers requiring water deliveries have been directed to request services via a dedicated mobile platform.

“NCWSC bowser (water tanker) services remain available for priority needs—customers can request and pay by dialing *260# (select option 5),” the statement added.

Despite the disruption, the company assured residents that water quality and public health standards are being maintained throughout the repair process.

“The Company continues to uphold water quality and public health standards throughout the restoration process,” it said.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company apologised for the inconvenience caused, acknowledging the disruption to daily routines and business operations in the affected areas.

“Nairobi Water regrets the inconvenience caused and appreciates the patience and understanding of its customers as efforts are made to restore normal supply,” the statement read.