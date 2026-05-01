Nine arrested in Trans Nzoia crackdown on rising gang activity

Nine people believed to be part of a criminal gang have been arrested in a targeted security operation in Trans Nzoia West Sub-County, following growing concern over increased gang activity in the area.

The suspects were picked up during a coordinated, intelligence-driven crackdown carried out by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters alongside officers from Kitale Police Station.

Authorities said the operation zeroed in on the Premium and Tuwani areas, which have recently been flagged as centres of rising crime and gang-related incidents.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the team swiftly apprehended the suspects, effectively dismantling a group that has been terrorising residents and disrupting public order,” DCI stated.

Police indicated that the raid followed reports and intelligence linking the group to a string of incidents that have unsettled residents and interfered with normal activities in the area.

Investigators described the arrests as a major step in breaking up organised criminal networks that have been operating within the sub-county.

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The nine suspects are being held in police custody as processing continues ahead of their court appearance.

Security agencies have since stepped up operations targeting criminal gangs in different parts of the country as part of wider efforts to restore order and protect communities.