Pre-primary enrolment rises to 3.1 million as more girls join classrooms

A growing number of young children are entering classrooms earlier in Kenya, pushing pre-primary enrolment to 3.1 million in 2025 as efforts to expand access begin to show results. New figures also show that girls are enrolling in nearly equal numbers as boys, pointing to steady progress in closing gender gaps at the earliest stage of learning.

Data from the Economic Survey 2026 by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics shows that pre-primary enrolment increased from 2.91 million in 2024 to 3.12 million in 2025, representing a 7.1 per cent rise. Girls accounted for 49.6 per cent of the learners, highlighting a near balance in participation at this level.

Education experts say the increase reflects continued government focus on early childhood education, alongside community-driven efforts that have encouraged parents to take children to school earlier. Programmes targeting girls have also helped reduce barriers that once kept many out of class.

“The near-equal enrolment of girls and boys at pre-primary level reflects the success of policies that encourage early childhood education and address barriers to girls’ access,” said an education policy analyst familiar with the survey findings.

The expansion of early learning centres has further supported this trend. The number of pre-primary schools rose to 48,190 in 2025, up from 47,760 in 2024, improving access in both rural and urban areas.

The survey also shows a rise in education spending, with total expenditure projected to grow from Sh615.8 billion in the 2024-25 financial year to Sh702.1 billion in 2025-26. Recurrent spending takes the largest share at 95.8 per cent.

Across the broader education system, enrolment in primary and junior schools increased by 11.2 per cent to 11.9 million learners in 2025, reflecting continued growth as reforms take shape.

“The Competency-Based Education system saw its first full cohort in junior school reach 3.7 million learners across Grades 7, 8 and 9,” the survey showed.

Secondary school enrolment stood at 3.34 million students, covering Forms 2, 3 and 4, as the country continues to transition from the 8:4:4 system.

The number of institutions offering basic education rose to 130,659 in 2025 from 129,463 the previous year. Primary schools increased to 39,339, junior schools to 32,079, and secondary schools to 11,051.

Teacher numbers also grew, with trained teachers rising by 5.5 per cent to 81,843. A large share of these are female teachers.

“Female teachers often play a critical role in supporting young girls, especially in early years, by creating safe and inclusive learning environments,” the report added.

Experts say enrolling children early, especially girls, is key to improving learning outcomes and ensuring they remain in school through higher levels.

“It is one of the most effective ways to narrow gender gaps across the education system.”

Beyond basic education, the survey shows expansion in skills training and higher education. Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions increased by 13.4 per cent to 3,126, while universities rose from 72 to 74.